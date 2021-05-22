Jana Kramer Feels ‘Free’ On What Would Have Been Her 6th Wedding Anniversary With Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is enjoying life as a single lady on what would have been her 6th wedding anniversary with Mike Caussin.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old country singer hopped on Instagram to share a photo of herself stretching her arms out on a boat, Titanic-style, to mark the not-so-special day with her estranged husband. The momma also penned a reflective note, saying:

“Free. And not looking back. I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad….and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I’ve ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next. Find your strength and set yourself free…”

Love it! Looking absolutely stunning amid a public breakup is the best form of revenge. Not that she wants it as far as we know, but we can imagine it helps to rub it in her ex’s face!

The latest post comes after Jana shed some more light on how she really feels about their divorce agreement, which requires her to pay the former football player almost $600,000 to settle any claims he would have in their marital estate. Jana seemingly shaded the settlement, writing in a tweet this week:

“It doesn’t make sense to me either. But I would rather be at peace. In the end, I’ll make it back because karma always comes around.”

That is for sure! The frustration is completely understandable since she cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as the cause for their separation. You know, we wouldn’t want to have to shell out a ton of money either to someone who had broken our trust, too.

Last week, the musician opened up about her heartbreaking divorce from Caussin in an episode of her Whine Down podcast, sharing:

“I’m just waiting for when they say it gets better, but in the meantime, it’s definitely been hard. It’s been a rough week again. I’m just waiting for when they say it gets better but in the meantime, it’s definitely been hard. The hardest part is when you imagine something and you work for something and the rug gets pulled from underneath you.”

She then added:

“You’re just kind of left there on the floor spinning. Divorce sucks.”

That is for sure! It is definitely not an enjoyable process. But we’re sending you all the love on what we can imagine is a difficult day and hope you are living it up as much as possible!

