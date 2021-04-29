The Heartbreaking Reason Jana Kramer Was 'Scared' To Divorce Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer surprised a lot of people when she finally called it quits on her marriage with Mike Caussin last week. And first and foremost on that list is Jana herself!

Despite the very public problems the couple went through, a new source tells Us Weekly the One Tree Hill alum “went over and beyond to salvage this marriage.” That much is obvious.

Jana put up quite the unified front with Mike in public (even lashing out at us for mentioning divorce just a couple months back), but the insider says:

“But anyone could see it was killing her from the inside and that wasn’t helping anybody.”

The source says some of the country singer’s loved ones “thought she was crazy to stick with Mike” and even “begged her to end it.”

We heard earlier this week that many in her inner circle were shocked she actually went through with the divorce (same) but also that some were surprised Mike stepped outside the marriage again (not same, like, at all). We’ve heard Mike cheated yet again, at least the third time he had crossed the line that we know about. Not only that, it was reportedly quite recently — while his wife was still recovering from her breast augmentation surgery.

While she has not confirmed the cheating in her public statements on the split, we do know for sure that in her divorce filing, she listed “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery.” So… gotta assume that’s spot on. Besides, it seemed to us like it was only a matter of time before the man cheated again.

If others around her saw it, too, why did it take so long for Jana herself to admit it was time to leave? Well, this source says she had a whole future in mind for the couple — and the family. Remember, the couple share a 5-year-old daughter, Jolie, and a 2-year-old son, Jace. The insider says:

“One of the reasons why she stayed so long was because she wanted to keep the family together and have more babies.”

Awwww. The source also says Jana was “scared of what life would be on her own without him” as “a single mom” who had to “juggle work with kids.” All too familiar a fear sadly…

But the fear went both ways. The insider explains:

“Whenever something triggered his past indiscretions, she would freak out and they’d fight and she’d wind up in tears.”

Man, it almost sounds like he gave her PTSD. How awful.

“She was wrestling with so many emotions and she’d be lucky if she had a calm day where things felt great between her and Mike. Her fear of him cheating and lying always crept back to steal what little peace she had. On the outside, they had this beautiful life and beautiful home in Nashville but behind closed doors, it was a different story.”

So she was afraid of leaving but also afraid of what would happen next if she stayed. Ugh, we hate Mike so much for putting her in that position!

But hey, at least she’s no longer between a rock and a hard place. She’s getting used to her “new normal.” We’re sure it’s going to hurt for a long time, but ultimately it’s the only way she’s going to heal.

Rooting for you, gurl!

