Jana Kramer Found Out Mike Caussin Cheated While She Was Recovering From Breast Implant Surgery?!

As you’ve probably heard by now, it’s finally over. Jana Kramer announced on Wednesday she had made the hard decision to file for divorce from Mike Caussin.

Obviously from the outside this seemed a long time coming. The former NFL player got caught cheating back in 2016, and Jana took him back. Then it happened again in 2019 — and they worked through it somehow. And there was another accusation just last year. One would think this was building to a head…

However, we’re hearing now that the One Tree Hill alum actually thought “everything was fine” with the marriage until very recently. An insider spilled to Us Weekly on Thursday that the couple “went to couple’s counseling every week” and were “actively working on their relationship” right up until the moment, well… The source spilled:

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her.”

Yes, again. According to this insider Jana “uncovered a recent infidelity” that changed everything.

Not only that, this apparently happened while the country singer was recovering from her recent breast augmentation surgery! The source says Mike was being a great husband, “helping take care of her post-surgery and helping her take care of the kids.” At least that’s what she could see…

“She didn’t know behind the scenes that he was continuously lying and cheating on her.”

Wow. The source pointed out:

“It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before].”

It’s not hard to imagine how furious the 37-year-old must have been. Back in October 2019, Jana opened up about the incident in which she found photos of another woman posing topless on his phone. On the couple’s relationship podcast Whine Down, she remembered feeling stupid because she had forgiven him — only to have it all happen again:

“I saw it, and… my heart just fell. I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f**king idiot… Like, how is this happening again? … I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

And now for it to happen again? When she thought everything was better? Eesh.

No wonder, as another source revealed to the outlet, Mike is already “out of the house.” If he weren’t she might maim him! Go full Lemonade! And who could blame her??

What we have seen for sure is that Jana is ready this time to be rid of the 34-year-old. She seems to have deleted every photo of him from her Instagram feed that didn’t also include the kids — obviously you can’t take down those pics, we get it.

But this is for good this time, right? No more going back and giving him a second… or fifth or whatever… chance?

