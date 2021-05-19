Jana Kramer Will Pay Mike Caussin More Than Half A Million In Divorce Agreement!

Jana Kramer is shelling out the dough in her divorce to Mike Caussin.

According to documents obtained by multiple outlets, the 37-year-old country singer has agreed to pay her soon-to-be ex-husband a hefty sum of $592,400 as part of their divorce agreement. She will owe the athlete $292,400 “immediately upon fully executing this agreement,” which was signed by Kramer on Friday, Us Weekly reported. Then, the momma must hand over $300,000 as a settlement of any claims the former NFL star may have in their marital estate. It’s basically a sh*t ton of money, but that is not all…

While Jana will keep their house, per E! News, Mike will keep all of the furniture in the master bedroom and bar room — plus his truck, desk, and dumbbells. They will be responsible for their own attorney fees, with the One Tree Hill alum dealing with other court costs. The former couple will each have one of their joint bank accounts, but Kramer will still run her businesses, Sophia Dog Inc. and Moms and Babes LLC, according to Us. The pair, who are parents of Jolie and Jace, has also sought joint custody of their kids.

This marks the latest details in the exes’ heartbreaking split, after announcing their breakup last month following six years of marriage. In her divorce filing, Jana listed “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as the reason for their divorce. While Caussin has yet to address the affair accusations, the actress has hinted at just how terrible it had been in a recent interview. When Billy Bush for Extra pushed if the cheating had been through “DMs” and “that cell phone stuff,” she replied:

“That and some more. … Let’s just say it was bad enough I had no choice.”

Yikes… that awful, huh! Jana also revealed how their children have been dealing with the breakup and Caussin moving out, explaining:

“So, Jolie knows, and she’s kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart. But she’s like ‘daddy and mommy have different houses.’ And that just breaks my heart, because again, that’s not what I wanted. But she’s doing great. And Jace, the first month, I think that was really hard on him. But I feel like now that we’re getting into a good parenting schedule, they are OK. They’ll be OK.”

Our hearts just break for the kiddos! It is a difficult situation for anyone to navigate through, especially so for the little ones. Here’s hoping now that Jana and Mike have reached another step in their divorce they’ll be able to close this chapter and move on. What are your thoughts on the duo’s divorce agreement? Let us know in the comments (below)!

