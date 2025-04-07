'Beyond Heartbroken': Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Furious At Fans Who Leaked Pics Of Daughter Carly

Tyler Baltierra is so upset about the photos of his daughter making their way around the web.

On Saturday, the Teen Mom star hopped on Instagram to vulnerably discuss a new situation involving his and Catelynn Lowell’s daughter Carly. They first put up Carly for adoption in 2009, a traumatic saga captured on the original MTV reality show 16 & Pregnant. While they always talk about her — and more recently the contention with her adopted parents, who want to close the once-open adoption — we haven’t actually seen the child in over a decade… That is until someone posted photos of her singing in her church’s choir recently. And Tyler is “heartbroken “ about it.

On Saturday, he shared a lengthy message on his IG Story:

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s literally heartbreaking & sad that people are still continuing to share pictures & now videos of Carly. The same people & pages who brutalize me & Cate with daily cruelty/hate for just speaking about our adoption story publicly are now participating in sharing her actual picture & video publicly. We haven’t shown her face in over 11 years because that’s what her parents wanted & now all of you are just doing it without a care in the world & it’s truly devastating.”

He went on to explain how the church choir offered one of his only ways to regularly get to see the teen amid his battle with her adopted parents — and someone just made it less safe:

“I’m beyond heartbroken for Carly & her parents (if this is something they really didn’t want). Every Sunday, I would watch that morning worship, hoping & wishing I’d see her beautiful face & voice that day. I would watch in silence, through tears & feel so much joy in my heart, & I made sure I kept it private to myself.”

The 33-year-old noted that opportunity “could be gone now too” as he and Catelynn fight to continue seeing her however they can:

“I’m beyond heartbroken. I know everyone will blame me & Cate for this, but just remember…we’re not the ones who have posted her. We’re not the ones who’ve leaked her photos or videos, you all have & that is the sad irony here.”

So sad! We feel so bad for Tyler and Catelynn. They clearly have so much in their hearts for that little girl — now a teen herself. We wish all the poor girl’s parents could get along and find a way.

