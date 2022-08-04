Jane Fonda Says She Is ‘Not Proud’ Of Getting A Facelift, Encourages Young People To Just Embrace Aging!

Jane Fonda is looking back on her biggest plastic surgery regret.

Over the years, the 84-year-old actress has been candid about the work she has done on her body. And in an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, she spilled that there is at least one procedure she underwent in the past that she regrets – a facelift. Jane started by telling the outlet that she wants “young people to stop being afraid about getting older” and to recognize that someone does not always have to take drastic measures to maintain their youth. She said:

“What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health. My dad died six years younger than I am now. He seemed so old because he was ill. He had a heart disease. I’m not ill. So I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old.”

Related: Jennifer Garner Gives Some Refreshing Beauty & Aging Advice!

She continued:

“So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do. It’s still in the realm of life possibilities for you. I think that Grace and Frankie gives people, especially women, a lot of hope. That’s why I always tell people what my age is because I want them to realize it.”

She’s right! Just because we are getting older, it does not mean the fun and life stops! It’s just a number.

However, the Monster-In-Law star recognizes her privilege when it comes to having access to the best trainers, getting these types of plastic surgery procedures, and more in order to maintain her youthfulness:

“What I’m thinking with the second part of my brain is, Yeah, Fonda. You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true. Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said.”

But from personal experience, Jane also knows that pricey cosmetic enhancements like facelifts are not always the answer, especially since the process can be addicting:

“But then as I’m saying that, I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]. Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, ‘OK, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it.’”

Now that she is not going under the knife anymore, what is she doing for her beauty regime? Jane shared with Vogue that she sticks to a more simple and natural routine – forgoing “a lot of facials” and not spending “a lot of money on face creams” or other products:

“I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.”

Laughter is sometimes the best medicine, they say! She also makes sure to get a ton of beauty rest and keeps up with a healthy diet, saying:

“The most important thing for me is sleep. I sleep eight or nine hours every night. I eat a fairly healthy diet. I’m not rigid. I have cut way back on red meat. I’ve cut back on fish because fish supplies are dwindling. I eat vegetables. I eat salads. I eat fresh food. I’m just careful about what I eat. I don’t eat a lot of sugar.”

The fitness enthusiast also noted that “as you get older, you realize the importance of [staying active],” explaining:

“I mean, every day when I get out of a car, I thank the goddesses that I have strong thighs, that I’ve worked out to keep strong thighs. When I’m backing a car up and I have to look over my shoulder, I’m thankful that I’ve kept flexible and I can turn my head and it doesn’t hurt. Just basic things like that you take for granted when you’re younger but can’t do anymore when you’re older unless you have remained strong and flexible. My motto now is not for the burn. It’s slow down. Everything is very slow.”

Additionally, exercise has also been a way to help Jane’s mental health over the years:

“I come from a long line of depressed people. One of the ways that I avoid depression is through exercise. When I move, when I walk, when I exercise, the depression lifts. That and activism are the two best anecdotes for depression as far as I’m concerned. I mean, unless you have chronic depression, which is a different thing.”

Jane always knows how to dish out some great advice, huh?! Thoughts on what she had to say? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via KIKA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]