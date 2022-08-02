Jennifer Garner Gives Some Refreshing Beauty & Aging Advice!!

Jennifer Garner is aging like fine wine — and she’s sharing her secret!

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Saturday, the 13 Going on 30 star revealed her thoughts on cosmetics procedures while sharing her tried and true beauty advice! And it’s a SUPER simple regimen to follow!

Simply put, Jen thinks we should all just spend less time worrying about our appearance and more time connecting with others! She dished:

“My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead.”

The 50-year-old went on to point out that part of the reason Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery have become increasingly popular is because, as a society, we’re all spending WAY more time staring at our faces than we were ever intended to, she added:

“We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Most importantly, she wants those who do decide to go under the knife to be of an appropriate age to really know what they’re doing, she warned:

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face. Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.”

Guess once you do too much, there’s no going back!

To anyone eager not to show any signs of aging, Ben Affleck‘s baby momma said point blank:

“Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

Okay!!

Such wildly different advice from other Hollywood hotties, though!

Having just turned 50 in April, Jennifer knows how challenging it can be to accept becoming at peace with getting older. While speaking to ET at the premiere of her Netflix film The Adam Project in February, she teased she “would have a lot” of advice to tell her younger self, saying:

“I would just tell her to grab hold of every opportunity and moment. I would tell her it’s going to be OK. Just keep forging ahead.”

Sounds like she follows those words of wisdom when it comes to her beauty, too! And it’s WORKING for her! We’re happy with whatever makes anyone happy, but we’re also glad to see Jen is helping more people be happy in their own skin — however it may be! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Jennifer’s take on plastic surgery and aging?! Let us know (below)!

