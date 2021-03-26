Jane Fonda Admits She Only Wants To Hook Up With Younger Men Now -- And Gives AMAZING Relationship Insights!

Jane Fonda knows exactly what she wants!

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 83-year-old actress and activist opened up about what she’s looking for in a relationship now — and it might shock you. In the cover story, Fonda said:

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire.”

But don’t worry, the environmentalist still has her fair share of fantasies — even one with a younger man! The Grace and Frankie star explained:

“Do I fantasize? Yes … That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up. I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”

Hey! At least she can admit what she wants!

In terms of her “thing” about skin, the What Can I Do? author confessed she’s “grateful” for never having to get naked for someone again because of her body insecurities.

“If I did, I mean in my fantasy, the man is younger than me, so that would make it even harder. I’m being perfectly honest. I wish that wasn’t true. But, you know, [the way] I was raised, the man I adored was my dad. And, man, you had to look a certain way, and I never could. I’ve never been able to get that out of my body. It’s just part of me.”

Jane, you have nothing to worry about! You’re literally gorg!

Fonda, who has been married three times, noted that her past relationships have made her realize that she’s “not really capable” of intimacy at this point in her life.

“It’s not them. It’s me. If a guy had come along and said, ‘Come on, Fonda, show up,’ I would have run away scared. I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves. I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know.”

The former model was most recently married to CNN founder Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001, but she’s a single lady now (and wants to keep it that way). Ultimately, Fonda said the need to please her partner ended up becoming an big issue.

“When I married Ted — I mean, marrying Ted is like marrying 15 people — you have to learn how to hunt, so I did. You have to learn how to fly-fish, so I did. He liked me to dress sexy, so I did. And so forth. I wanted to. Why be with Ted Turner if you’re not going to allow yourself to be absorbed in his reality and learn from it? And I’m glad I did.”

But looking forward, the Emmy award winner hoped any future connection that comes her way will take the leading lady down a “new path.”

“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that.”

Ch-ch-check out the STUNNING cover image (below):

Just, no words but AH-MAZING.

Does anyone else hope Jane will find the perfect younger man to live out her wild fantasy?! Well, the guy would certainly have to match the energy level of this queen that’s for sure! Drop your reactions to Ms. Fonda’s confession in the comments (below)!

