Russell Brand Denies Rape Accusation -- Admits To Being Drug & Sex Addict But 'Never' A Rapist

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Russell Brand has denied the accusations against him. Well, the ones that would land him in prison anyway.

The actor was charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault on Friday by London’s Metropolitan Police for incidents against four women between 1999 and 2005. These charges came after a long investigation spurred by that bombshell 2023 report about his alleged treatment of women. The exposé included serious allegations against the performer from several women, including a 16-year-old, from 2006 to 2013. It has also been hinted he was the co-star who assaulted comedian Katherine Ryan. Russell denied those allegations at the time, and shocker — he is not changing his tune now.

Related: OnlyFans Star Defends Taking Nudes At A Children’s Daycare!

In a new Instagram video posted hours after the charges were made public, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star hit back at the allegations:

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

He continued:

“Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

The comedian also thanked followers for their “incredible and overwhelming messages of support.”

Russell spent the rest of the video bashing the British government, arguing they’re just weaponizing laws against him when they should be focusing on more important cases. Oh, and he also had time to promote an upcoming online show of his…

Not to mention, he did this all while showing off his shirtless chest and wearing a wicker sun hat. Certainly doesn’t seem too stressed about it all. See (below):

Brand is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Rocky/WENN & Russell Brand/Instagram]