Taylor Swift Let Cara Delevingne Live With Her After 'Really Horrible Breakup' -- And Things Got 'Wild'!

Cara Delevingne is spilling all the tea about having Taylor Swift as a roommate!

In a Q&A with Interview Magazine which came out Thursday, the Paper Towns actress spoke to Nikki Glaser — and ended up revealing a time her close friend T-Swizzle helped her out of a dark place.

When talking about Nikki’s participation in the roast of Tom Brady, Cara asked if she’d like to see anyone else be roasted, to which the comedian responded:

“I mean, as a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

Ha!

The model surprised the comic by revealing the pop star isn’t shy about roasts — and the squad bust each other’s chops all the time! In fact, she’s seen Tay full-on roast someone before:

“That’s so true. The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.”

Nikki added that Tay is “so funny” and Cara agreed, gushing:

“She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard.”

We bet! We know she has some serious skills with her words! What surprised Swifties, though, is the Suicide Squad star’s admission that she used to be roomies with the singer for a hot minute:

“I could definitely roast her, because I lived with her for a little bit.”

She went on to explain it was a time when she was going through a “horrible breakup” and Tay Tay took her in. Awww! So sweet! But she was also a bad influence! It sounds like the pair got up to quite the shenanigans together:

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her. We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Ooh la la! What did these two get up to?! Sounds spicy… We’d love to hear all the juicy goss Cara has on Taylor.

Right now the 32-year-old is in a relationship with singer Minke — but has been linked to Ashley Benson, Michelle Rodriguez, and St. Vincent in the past. Ashley was the relationship that went long enough we thought it would go the distance. Could that have been the bad breakup? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

