Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian Slammed For Dressing 12-Year-Old North West 'Way Too Adult' On Trip! Princess Catherine Is BLONDE!! See The Dramatic Transformation! Fans Say Meghan Trainor Looks So Unrecognizable Now In New Video -- And She Reacts! Amanda Bynes Shows Off New Look After Undergoing THIS Cosmetic Procedure! 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Got Brand New Teeth After All The Hurtful Comments! Guess Which SPICY Celeb Wants To Replace Anna Wintour At Vogue! Lindsay Lohan Posts Makeup-Free Selfie After Plastic Surgery Denial -- And Fans Are Shook! Love Island USA Star Andreina Posts Throwback BABY PHOTO To Hit Back At BBL Claims! WTF? Influencer Almost 'Decapitated' When Her Scarf Got Caught Under Her Car! Taylor Swift's New Album Pissed Off Both Britney Spears AND Pamela Anderson: REPORT Shocking Maxim Early 2000s Articles Resurface -- Internet Reacts To 'Unsexiest Women' List & 'How To Cure A Feminist' Meet The Princess Trying To Be The UK's Kylie Jenner!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Engagement Ring Details! OMG Travis Did GOOD!!!

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Engaged Ring Details

It finally happened! Travis Kelce popped the question, and — it’s a love story, baby — because Taylor Swift said YES!

In their joint Instagram announcement on Tuesday morning, they shared multiple photos of the magical moment he proposed — in a pristine GARDEN!!! But among the lush green leaves and white and pink flowers rested the most beautiful thing… a rock.

Related: Taylor’s INSANE Security For New Album Means Only Travis & 4 Others Heard It!

OK, it’s WAY prettier than it sounds! Just take a look at slide #3!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

OK, here’s a closer look…

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Ring Closeup
(c) Taylor Swift/Instagram

Wow! Gorgeous!

What are the deets? Thus far we know it’s an old mine brilliant cut. The jewelry designer is Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry — but we wouldn’t be surprised if Trav got it made custom. We mean, this is Taylor freakin’ Swift we’re talking about here!

The enormous stone is set on a thin bezel on a shining gold band. Experts are already debating the size of the stone itself. Laura Taylor told Us Weekly she could buy this is as much as 12 carats — and “easily worth” over a million bucks! Abelini rings founder Nilesh Rakholia gave the outlet a more precise but not much more conservative estimate — between $950,000 to $1,270,000, saying:

“The stone itself looks to be easily in the 7–10 carat range, which immediately places it among the most iconic celebrity engagement rings.”

It certainly is instantly iconic! It’s so funny all the times people thought they might have spotted a ring on her finger… But now seeing the real deal there’s no way you could miss it! Ha!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram.]

 

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2025 11:11am PDT

Share This