Taylor Swift Engagement Ring Details! OMG Travis Did GOOD!!!

It finally happened! Travis Kelce popped the question, and — it’s a love story, baby — because Taylor Swift said YES!

In their joint Instagram announcement on Tuesday morning, they shared multiple photos of the magical moment he proposed — in a pristine GARDEN!!! But among the lush green leaves and white and pink flowers rested the most beautiful thing… a rock.

OK, it’s WAY prettier than it sounds! Just take a look at slide #3!

OK, here’s a closer look…

Wow! Gorgeous!

What are the deets? Thus far we know it’s an old mine brilliant cut. The jewelry designer is Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry — but we wouldn’t be surprised if Trav got it made custom. We mean, this is Taylor freakin’ Swift we’re talking about here!

The enormous stone is set on a thin bezel on a shining gold band. Experts are already debating the size of the stone itself. Laura Taylor told Us Weekly she could buy this is as much as 12 carats — and “easily worth” over a million bucks! Abelini rings founder Nilesh Rakholia gave the outlet a more precise but not much more conservative estimate — between $950,000 to $1,270,000, saying:

“The stone itself looks to be easily in the 7–10 carat range, which immediately places it among the most iconic celebrity engagement rings.”

It certainly is instantly iconic! It’s so funny all the times people thought they might have spotted a ring on her finger… But now seeing the real deal there’s no way you could miss it! Ha!

