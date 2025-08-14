Jason Momoa Reveals TERRIFYING Near-Death Experience That Finally Helped Him Quit Smoking

Jason Momoa had a terrifying brush with death… But one majorly good thing came out of it! He’s actually far less likely to die young now!

The Aquaman star appeared on Monday’s episode of the SmartLess podcast and BOY did he have a story to tell. A near-death experience story, so brace yourselves! The 46-year-old recalled surfing with his buddies in Peʻahi, a popular spot in Maui, Hawaii years ago when mother nature turned on him. Jason recalled the leash attaching him to his surfboard snapped about “seven miles into” his excursion:

“It’s so windy on Maui, so the board just went… I couldn’t see it anymore.”

That’s, like, the WORST case scenario… Especially because the waves were giant that day! He recalled:

“I took quite a few [waves] on the head. They were pretty big, like 10-foot Hawaiian waves … The waves were so big they basically took my shorts off. I reached down, put my shorts back on.”

Well, it wasn’t all bad, we guess… Sorry, we’ll stop!

According to the Minecraft star, the water was so rough that his friends couldn’t see him. And at that moment, his life started to flash before his eyes:

“I looked in… my daughter at that time was three months old, and I just lost my s**t. I couldn’t move anymore. My arms and my legs gave up … I was out there for a while.”

That’s so terrifying. However, being the badass he is, Jason mustered up the strength to dig his feet into the coral reef beneath him, which gave him just enough height to hold his face above the surface of the water:

“I’m in the middle of the ocean. I could barely put my lips above it just to breathe and get a break, but I had already given up. So it’s like, you’ve already given up and died and have a second chance at it. I still stayed up for 10 minutes and I was hanging on the side of this reef.”

FINALLY one of his friends found him and helped him to safety. But his feet were “covered in blood” from the sharp coral. Wow! But it was worth it! He escaped with his life!

So from that moment on, he made a major change: he called it quits on smoking:

“I used to smoke. I used to smoke two, three packs a day. I couldn’t stop for my kids, couldn’t stop for my ex. I couldn’t stop smoking. The moment I came out, I never smoked again.”

Talk about a new lease on life! Hear more (below):

We’re so glad he made it out alive! Reactions??

