OMG Leonardo DiCaprio Searched By Police In Ibiza -- And They Did NOT Recognize Him! 

This is a hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio moment… in which he found out he may not be king of the whole world!



In a video obtained by Dailymail.com on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actor can be seen getting stopped by the police in Ibiza, along with his friends! The cops searched each member of the group before they could enter a party hosted by tequila brand Patron and Spanish actor/singer Aron Piper. Leo can be seen, sporting his signature baseball cap “disguise” and all black outfit, holding out the contents of his pockets while waiting for his turn. A woman is heard saying in the background at one point:

“They are searching me full-on fight now.”

It is unknown if the woman speaking is Leo’s much younger model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, but she was with him on the island. And once the Titanic alum was up? The cops had no clue who he was! Leonardo didn’t even have a face mask on as he normally does, and they still didn’t recognize him! Ouch!

Related: Why Matthew McConaughey REALLY Lost The Part In Titanic To Leo!

The Oscar winner reportedly had to introduce himself when law enforcement demanded to see a form of identification! Wow! A source told the outlet:

“Stars are just like us, Leo was one of many famous faces at the event. Even he gets doubted at the door. The police did a double take when Leo checked in. He was kind and joking with them.”

Did anyone else first think of Justin Timberlake’s viral run-in with the law? LOLz! Luckily this wasn’t going to ruin the tour…

BTW, an insider stressed to Page Six that Leo was not singled out by cops. This was all a routine thing that everyone, even other celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Toby Maguire, went through before heading into the bash. The source said:

“Every single person was patted down, and ID’d.”

The police just didn’t recognize Leo at first, and he got in with no issue afterward! The insider added:

“It’s funny, they did a double take and then he went in!”

Unfortunately, not everyone was lucky like Leo! Travis Scott reportedly was denied entry! Oof! That sucks! We wonder if that was because of something he had on him… or because they did recognize him!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]