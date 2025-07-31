Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Adam Sandler Includes Touching Tribute To The Late Cameron Boyce In Happy Gilmore 2 Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Refused To Do Reality Show -- But She Will Join Fam For TV Tribute?? Blake Lively Can’t Stop Thinking About Me! Her Lawyers Just Told the Judge Today.... | Perez Hilton Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Have Been Hiding Their Romance 'For A While' -- They Are 'Smitten'! Taking My 7 Year Old Daughter To Her First Scary Movie? Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson ARE Dating! Watch Them Share A Steamy Kiss! SHOCKINGLY, Blake Lively Admits She Was Wrong - Legally! Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Just: Winona Ryder Was 'Actively In Love' With Co-Star Al Pacino -- And It Didn't End Well! SHIRTLESS Travis Kelce Gets Covered In Honey By Bad Bunny In Happy Gilmore 2! Then Fed To A Bear?! OMG! Pamela Anderson BAKED LIAM NEESON BREAD & COOKIES! Watch Ozzy Osbourne Get Real About The Downsides Of Fame In Vintage Footage! Travis Kelce Jokes His Romance To Taylor Swift Is Just Like Pretty Woman: 'I'm Just An NFL Hooker!'

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa Becomes Unrecognizable After Shaving Off His Signature Beard! Look!

Jason Momoa Becomes Unrecognizable After Shaving Off His Signature Beard! Look!

Rest in peace… To Jason Momoa’s facial hair!

The Aquaman star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shocking video of himself hacking off his iconic beard! Which completely transformed him into a new man! The 45-year-old revealed he hasn’t “ shaved in six years,” but is doing it for his upcoming role in Dune: Part Three. Mind you, the last time he shaved was for the first installment in the franchise! But don’t worry… If you aren’t a fan of the new look, Jason isn’t either. He said after getting his first look in the mirror:

“Goddamn it, I hate it!”

HA!

Related: Travis Kelce Ditches His Long Hair For SUPER Short Style!

We doubt he’ll hate that Dune check, though! LOLz! Watch his full transformation (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Brian To/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 31, 2025 11:00am PDT

Share This