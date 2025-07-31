Jason Momoa Becomes Unrecognizable After Shaving Off His Signature Beard! Look!

Rest in peace… To Jason Momoa’s facial hair!

The Aquaman star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shocking video of himself hacking off his iconic beard! Which completely transformed him into a new man! The 45-year-old revealed he hasn’t “ shaved in six years,” but is doing it for his upcoming role in Dune: Part Three. Mind you, the last time he shaved was for the first installment in the franchise! But don’t worry… If you aren’t a fan of the new look, Jason isn’t either. He said after getting his first look in the mirror:

“Goddamn it, I hate it!”

HA!

We doubt he’ll hate that Dune check, though! LOLz! Watch his full transformation (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Brian To/WENN]