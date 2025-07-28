Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Ditches His Long Hair For SUPER Short Style To Kick Off New Football Season -- HOT!

Travis Kelce Cuts Hair Short for new football season

Taylor Swift‘s hair might not be bleached right now, but her man is certainly rocking a buzz cut!

Travis Kelce has officially waved goodbye to his long hair for the upcoming NFL season. It’s a tradition for the Kansas City Chiefs player to shave his head before he starts to lock into his training for the football season ahead, but this time he unfortunately had to let go of his luscious locks! As we’ve been seeing, over the offseason he’s been rocking a newer hairstyle with some serious 90s vibes, featuring a middle part and some sweeping waves.

But it’s all gone now…

In a new post made by the Chiefs, we can see the tight end has completely shaved his head down to a buzz cut. The team wrote in the Instagram post from Sunday:

“Fresh cut Trav”

See the MAJOR change (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Wow!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U like KillaTrav’s new look — or are you eager for him to grow it back out again? Wonder how Taylor Swift feels! Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Jul 28, 2025 10:00am PDT

