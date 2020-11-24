Jason Tartick Has THE BEST Reaction To Girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe's DTWS Win!

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t the only one celebrating her win on Dancing With The Stars!

The person even more excited about the honor might be her boyfriend, Jason Tartick. After Kaitlyn and her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev took home the mirrorball trophy on Monday night, he posted a video to Instagram of himself watching the finale with her stylist, Lo VonRumpf, while isolated in the couple’s temporary DTWS apartment.

In the clip, Jason has his eyes squeezed shut, shouting “Say it!” at host Tyra Banks louder and louder until the winner is officially announced. He then promptly pops a bottle of champagne and begins jumping up and down in what can only be described as pure joy.

He captioned the vid:

“You freaking did it baby, let’s gooooo! Another dream come true, you earned and deserved this KBone!”

The Bachelorette alum posted some behind-the-scenes on his IG Story, including a celebratory video chat with Kaitlyn’s mom. He also posted a picture of himself FaceTiming the “legend” herself as she lifts the mirrorball trophy with a HUGE smile.

This is SO sweet! We do love ourselves a supportive boyfriend. Congrats to Kaitlyn — she deserves all the celebrating AND the adoring man.

Ch-ch-check out the cute video (below):

