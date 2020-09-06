Kaitlyn Bristowe Brought To Tears Over Social Media ‘Trolls’ Ahead Of Her Dancing With The Stars Debut

We can’t help but feel for Kaitlyn Bristowe after a tough moment like this!

The former Bachelorette is set to go on Dancing With The Stars for the show’s upcoming 29th season, but before she returns triumphantly to TV in that role, she’s having to mentally prepare herself for the criticism that comes with putting herself out there in public. And by the sound of it, it all seems to be a tough ordeal, especially when it comes to dealing with nasty, random comments from fans and followers.

Related: Kaitlyn Opens Up About ‘PTSD’ From Being On ‘The Bachelorette’

The 35-year-old longtime reality TV fan favorite admitted to having a “weak moment” on social media this weekend after sharing a photo of herself in tears on her Instagram Stories. As the former Bachelorette leading lady herself admitted about the situation, she acknowledged that the “trolls” had gotten to her in commenting about her appearance. In one video clip posted about the criticism over her physical appearance, she wrote (below):

Oh, no! That’s sad!!

There’s never any reason for people to be that hateful online, and it sucks to see public figures getting personally affected by the criticism and hate. Ugh!!!

In a follow-up video after that post, Bristowe further shared more info about her having been brought to tears, adding:

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner. I honestly am so tired that anything will set me off right now, plus I am PMSing so great combo. But I felt my feelings. I got it out, sometimes I like to be honest on here but not always be ‘woo, happy.’ I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all, now poured myself a glass of wine, and remember what’s important in life.”

Amen to that last part there — a little more hopeful, and still very true! The only things that matter in life are the people and events of close importance, after all. As for the trolls?! F**k ’em!!!

Related: Kaitlyn Gets Real About Her Former Valium Addiction And Crazy Life Story

Besides, silly and mean trolls aside, it’ll be interesting to watch Bristowe compete on season 29 of the hit dance-themed reality TV show when it debuts — with new host Tyra Banks — on September 14 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. We can’t wait to see what we’re going to get from stars like Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Nev Schulman, Skai Jackson, and more!

Just… no more trolls, please and thanks!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound off about everything with your reactions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]