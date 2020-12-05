Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Will NOT Be Returning To Vanderpump Rules!!

It’s finally happened: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are leaving Vanderpump Rules!!

Months after Bravo axed their co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni for past problematic and racist behavior, the expecting parents have finally seen the end of their time on Lisa Vanderpump‘s show!

Variety first reported the longtime VPR personality’s firing on Friday, adding how Brittany also would not be returning. While Taylor didn’t explicitly say he was cut from the show, he did take to Instagram yesterday to announce his and his wife’s departure.

Related: Lala Kent Responds To Scheana Shay’s Comments About Their Friendship!

The 41-year-old thanked Bravo and Vanderpump Rules production company, Evolution Media, in a lengthy caption for the social media site:

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend. “

Pregnant Cartwright shared a nearly identical message on IG, writing:

“The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned “

The comments section of the 31-year-old’s post got plenty of action from followers, including ex co-star Stassi, who wrote, “Love you,” and fellow preggers star Scheana Shay, who shared:

“ love you b”

Even Jax commented, hinting at a new project:

“On to the next chapter, we had a great run, Can’t wait to share what we have in store with everyone. I love you babe, @brittany”

Interestingly enough, the former SUR bartender was quite comment-happy, dishing more deets in the replies of his own IG message! Take a look at some of what he wrote (below).

“We are very happy, I can’t fake work at sur at 41 anymore done of for the past 5 years and have a baby it makes zero sense.” “Because it’s time to move on…. we had a good run. It doesn’t make sense anymore.” “too old for this kind of show, makes no sense. I have zero interest in fake working at sur for another year And making up excuses to fight kids half my age is tiring.”

We get it. It “makes zero sense,” but why does he keep repeating himself??

Anyway, fans already know this has been a long time coming considering many took to social media amid the June news of the original firings to call for the termination of Jax and Brittany’s contracts, too, over their own alleged racist actions! In case you don’t remember, the soon-to-be father was slammed for accusing Black cast member Faith Stowers of the same crimes Schroeder and Doute did.

When a follower asked at the time if Faith would become a mainstay on VPR, he answered:

“She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail.”

Cartwright, for her part, was also called out by another viewer over her alleged treatment of Stowers, with one asking if she could “please address the racism regarding Faith Stowers, calling her hair ‘nappy’ as well as complicit support of the cops being called on her?” To which, the star replied:

“I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized. I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out [Jax cheated], and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did. If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.”

The Bravo personality even pointed out that she was “nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point,” and denied having anything to do with law enforcement getting involved:

“I had nothing to do with any cops. She knows that I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life.I will continue to support this movement and I won’t let this drag me down. Have a great day.”

With two more stars axed from the show — bringing the total to six lost cast members — do U think Vanderpump Rules will even be able to bounce back?? Do we want it to?

Clearly it hasn’t been able to return amid the coronavirus pandemic seeing as restaurants and bars aren’t open in the way they used to be, so maybe it’s a sign for Lisa to put the series down for good…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]