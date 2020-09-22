Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Announce They’re Expecting Their First Child — & The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts!

Vanderpump Rules finally got next season’s plotline!

Brittany Cartwright revealed on Monday she and Jax Taylor are expecting their first child together, sharing pics of the sonogram to Instagram! The couple didn’t spill any details about their quarantine baby, but they looked very excited in the trio of announcement photos they uploaded to their social media accounts!

The SURver captioned her post, writing:

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon.”

Jax had a bit of a more obvious take, hinting at shared skepticism this day would ever come for the 41-year-old:

“Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad.. “

It was only three months ago that he and Brittany celebrated their first wedding anniversary, but the pair have been preparing for a baby for much longer. In April, they spoke about wanting to expand their family amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling E! News’ Justin Sylvester on his Just the Sip podcast:

“We’re going strong. We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this. We’re ready to go.”

The soon-to-be daddy elaborated he had his reservations at first before fully coming on board:

“I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on. I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like what if we won’t be able to get to the doctor? But I put all of that past me.”

As it turns out, they’re not the only Bravo personalities expecting a baby during quarantine! VPR fans will know Lala Kent announced she’s pregnant earlier this month and former co-star Stassi Schroeder was confirmed to have a bun in the oven back in June… mere days after being axed from the series!

Both ladies shared their congratulations in the comments section of Britt and Jax’s latest posts, with Lala gushing:

“The happiest time ever”

Stassi turned up the excitement, though, telling Cartwright:

“Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!”

She also commented on Taylor’s post, sharing:

“Love you guys so so so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Fellow fired TV personality, Kristen Doute, had a lot of feelings about the couple’s good news, commenting, “YAYAYAYAYAYYYYY” on her friend’s post and “I am SO HAPPPYYYY” on Jax’s. She also uploaded videos on her IG Story on Monday of the duo celebrating their pregnancy news going public!

Scheana Shay posted a few heart-eyed emojis in response to her castmate’s post, while new member Raquel Leviss shared, “Congratulations Brittany.”

Even Andy Cohen got in on the big baby news, writing:

“This is GREAT!!!!!!!!!”

Season 9 of the show is going to look very different with two of its stars pregnant and another two fired. At this point, why even continue??

As we previously reported, Faith Stowers, who was the victim of Stassi and Kristen’s racist actions, called out both Taylor and Cartwright for their alleged behavior. She recalled in a conversation with ET:

“He’s said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started. He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I’m not sure why, especially at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Faith added:

“He’s a grown man in this society, this is a life he wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely needs to tell him he’s wrong. She really needs to reprimand him off the show as well.”

We couldn’t agree more!

In another interview, Stowers claimed Britt DID make a racially-charged comment to her in the aftermath of the big cheating scandal! The SURver shared at the time:

“So I’m like ‘Brittany, hey girl! I’m trying to apologize to you. Can we please talk?’ But she… was still in that bad space, so she’s like cussing and yelling, and calling me names and stuff.” But it apparently got way worse. The 31-year-old explained:

“I’m still trying to stay calm and communicate with her because this is still important for me to hear what she has to say. So I’m trying to talk to her and I can still see that she’s upset. And while she’s yelling, that’s when I heard her say, ‘You a nappy-headed ho!'”

Cartwright denied making such a comment, replying to one fan who reached out and asked if she can “please address the racism regarding Faith Stowers, calling her hair ‘nappy’ as well as complicit support of the cops being called on her?” To which, she responded:

“I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized.”

She continued from there:

“I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out [Jax cheated], and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did. If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.”

She also pointed out that she was “nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point,” finishing her reply with:

“I had nothing to do with any cops. She knows that I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life.I will continue to support this movement and I won’t let this drag me down. Have a great day.”

Clearly the show plans on continuing to film Britt and Jax, but will fans be able to see past accusations of racially-charged behavior, pregnant or not??

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]