Brittany Cartwright Disappointed She Doesn't Have 'Revenge Body' Amid Jax Taylor Separation

Brittany Cartwright wants a post-breakup “revenge body” — just like her former co-star Ariana Madix.

During this week’s episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, the 35-year-old reality star shared with her guest and The Valley co-star Michelle Lally that she’s very disappointed she hasn’t slimmed down amid her separation with Jax Taylor. She said:

“I’m over here praying I get that thing [when you’re] going through a lot of stress. Why am I not getting the skinny, can’t eat s**t vibes?”

Oof. Michelle pointed out “there are two types of women” during a breakup, starting with:

“[There are] the women that can’t stop eating because they’re stressed out.”

But instead of letting her finish, Brittany immediately chimed in to say “that is what’s happening to” her right now. She then added:

“Like, why can’t I be the other way?”

When Michelle told the Vanderpump Rules alum to “force [her]self” to be that way, Brittany insisted she was “trying to get back on track.” How so? She explained she’s on a Jenny Craig routine and works out four times a week at the gym. However, she isn’t getting the results she hoped so far. Now All Brittany wants is to be a “skinny, stressed girl” — especially if they have a reunion for the debut season of The Valley:

“If we have a [‘The Valley’] reunion or whatever, I’m trying to get this revenge body on fleek. Hopefully, I’ll be a skinny, stressed girl soon.”

To be honest, all of this is really heartbreaking to hear. She’s a stunning woman. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to focus on your health and get in shape. But we can’t help but question if a lot of this is fueled by the nasty comments she’s received about her body over the past couple of weeks. Just a week ago, a social media user said her “big” chest makes her look “heavier.” What the f**k! Brittany defended herself, saying:

“Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body? Yes my boobs are big, cool.”

Not to mention, Brittany even said in the past that Jax would criticize her looks during their marriage. And we all know rude and harsh comments like that can stick with a person, especially from a loved one. Ugh. So we hope she’s going about this fitness journey with the right mindset. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]