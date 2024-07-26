Kamala Harris’ Model Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Claps Back At JD Vance’s 'Childless' Diss!

Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter has come to her defense after JD Vance attacked her for not having any biological kids!

If you missed it, Donald Trump‘s VP pick went on a tear about how the current VP wouldn’t be a good leader because she doesn’t have children of her own. The comments were made in a resurfaced interview with Tucker Carlson in July 2021, in which he ranted:

“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Doubling down on the sexism, he added:

“[They are] a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” “I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) July 25, 2024

The Hillbilly Elegy author has already been wildly slammed by many people, including in a rare political statement by Jennifer Aniston. But now Kamala’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has something to tell him, too!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the 25-year-old — who is the daughter of the second gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff, and his ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff — argued:

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like cole and I?”

That’s a reference to her 29-year-old brother, Cole Emhoff. Both of them affectionately refer to the politician as “Momala,” so the parental bond is strong! The artist made it even more clear, adding:

“I love my three parents.”

The model also shared her mother’s reaction to the diss, in which Kerstin insisted Kamala had been an important presence in her kids’ lives. Speaking to CNN, Kerstin — who was married to Doug from 1992 to 2008 before he married the presidential candidate in 2014 — complained:

“For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Supporting the response, Ella tagged her momma, saying:

“@kemhoff say it louder for the people in the back.”

Guess the Emhoffs are teaching Vance what a blended family is. LOLz! See Ella’s response (below):

Calling parents of stepchildren not real parents is so gross. And even if Kamala didn’t have these stepkids, it wouldn’t make her any less of a politician! The whole thing just reeks of telling a woman her only real value is in birthing babies — a real prominent theme of the right wing this election cycle.

