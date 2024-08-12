Viral Photo Resurfaces Of Trump's Running Mate JD Vance IN DRAG!

Well this certainly throws a wrench in the Republican party’s anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric!

So you know how the two figureheads of the Republican party right now are Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance? And one of the biggest talking points of the party right now is taking away laws protecting the LGBTQ+ community. In particular they’ve been virulently attacking trans folks and drag shows. Well, how embarrassing would it be if one of those figureheads actually had a history of drag?? The answer: we don’t have to speculate, because a photo has emerged allegedly showing JD Vance in full drag!!

Over the weekend, podcast host and activist Matt Bernstein ignited a frenzy on X (Twitter) by revealing a photo of what appears to be the Ohio Senator in a skirt and a blonde wig from back in his college days! Take a look for yourself (below):

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

This election just turned into a drag race! LOLz!

OK, so notice how there’s no X community note attempting to disprove the photo’s authenticity? It seems unlike the couch joke, this thing is real! Folks are trying to track down the origin, and so far it seems legit!

Researcher Travis Whitfill, who went to Yale at the same time as JD, explained on X that the photo was taken back in 2012 by one of the Republican politician’s classmates, and that it was sent to him by a friend. He further explained to the Daily Beast on Monday:

“It’s from a group chat of Vance’s fellow classmates and is from a friend of a friend. I believe it was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party.”

Obviously we are fine with JD’s Hillbilly Elegance. But we’re not the ones attacking drag and trans folks!

Mind you, Vance is the very guy who introduced the Protect Children’s Innocence Act — which proposes to criminalize gender affirming care for minors, in addition to cutting funding for and prohibiting higher education on such gender affirming care. He’s also famous for supporting Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill, which aims to restrict classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation. He’s even gone so far as to call critics of said bill “groomers.” Yeah, he’s one of those guys.

All that, yet back in college he used to dress up in drag? For him, it’s acceptable as a fun game of dress up, but for the people battling for human rights over their gender identity, it’s completely unacceptable??

On X, users have been having a heyday with the viral photo in the replies:

“this diva!” “What better way to get on Trump’s good side than by trying to look like his Ivanka…” “Remember: It’s not about J.D. Vance in drag; it’s the hypocrisy.” “back when he used to be cool”

One response in particular posted by trans model @plasticmartyr took off:

“Yo,@JDVance, you look slay mama. What’s your drag name? Sofa Loren?”

The response took off SO much that #SofaLoren was actually TRENDING on the social media app! We also saw someone suggest “Ashley Furniture” which is pretty great, too.

The craziest thing? Vance and Trump’s teams have yet to deny this is in fact JD in the photo. We bet he and Trump are having some real inneresting conversations right about now!

Reactions??

