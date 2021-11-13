Jeannie Mai Says She & Jeezy Involve Their Unborn Baby In Sex -- Huh??

Jeannie Mai got candid about her sex life at seven months pregnant!

While speaking with certified intimacy educator Shan Boodram in an episode of her YouTube show Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, the 42-year-old talk show host opened up about her pregnancy experience, even dishing about how being intimate with hubby Jeezy has been going so far. She admitted to having zero sex drive in her first trimester, sharing:

“Like I needed to hear, ‘Do you love me? Why do you love me? Do you think I’m pretty? Do you see changes in my body? I had these needy questions that made me feel very insecure and not attracted to myself. Sex wasn’t great then because I was in my head a lot. For him, I think guys don’t even notice it.”

Oh no! Thankfully, now that the second trimester has hit, she is back in action!

Now that she’s more into it, one of her favorite parts about their sexy times is being on top while the rapper plays with her pregnant belly! Jeannie explained:

“The party is on. It’s back and poppin’. The back is cracking. Everything is good in that department. I love it. In fact, one of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play. He likes playing with your belly or playing with your breasts.”

OK, that may have been a little TMI — but there’s a more important point to be made here than the joys of cowgirl!

The Real star noted how she appreciates Jeezy for “normalizing” her baby bump during their romps between the sheets, saying:

“I credit him. I didn’t tell him to do this, so him normalizing that the baby’s there … You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly.’”

However, Jeannie says, you have to make the unborn baby a part of it, saying to the fetus!

“‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”

As we previously reported, Jeannie and Jeezy announced they were expecting their first child in an interview with Women’s Health back in September, gushing at the time:

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

We still are amazed at how long she kept this a secret — especially from her co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais! Anyways…

What are your thoughts about Jeannie’s confession about their love-making during pregnancy? Let us know in the comments! You can also ch-ch-check out her entire discussion about “Intimacy During Pregnancy” with Shan (below):

