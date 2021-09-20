Jeannie Mai Jenkins Announces Pregnancy With STUNNING Maternity Photos!!

This is so great!

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is going to be a momma — and she’s already five months pregnant!

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant spoke with Women’s Health on Monday to share the amazing news and reveal how she and her husband Jeezy got to this point. First off, the 42-year-old gushed:

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

We bet! Especially since, at the time of giving the interview, the star hadn’t even told her daytime TV co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais yet. (They now know because they happily teased the announcement during the show’s Season 8 premiere.) Pretty impressive she was able to fool people for so long!

Jeannie also detailed a recent miscarriage following in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment that made her question if she’d “jinxed” herself, explaining:

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

Sounds like someone else we know…

But being in an “honest, pure, and safe” relationship these days, Jeannie is more ready than ever to expand her family and overjoyed that she gets the chance to welcome a mini-me soon! Read all about her pregnancy rituals, motherhood plans, and see those jaw-dropping maternity pics HERE! But, first, see the moment she showed off her baby bump on TV (below)!

Stunning! Congratulations Jeannie and Jeezy!! We can’t wait to meet Baby Jenkins!

[Image via The Real Daytime/YouTube]