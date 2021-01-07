Jeffree Star Finally Gives A REAL Response To The Kanye West Hookup Rumor! WATCH!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West aren’t even coming out and publicly denying the rumors of their impending divorce — did we really expect them to bother brushing off a ridiculous rumor about Ye cheating with Jeffree Star of all people??

The YouTube star, on the other hand, is finally ready to speak on the subject of the hookup rumor, which has set fire to the internet the past couple days.

In a video entitled Addressing The Kanye Situation, the beauty influencer professes total shock, saying:

“I woke up today and was like, huh?! I guess allegedly Jeffree Star has been sleeping with Kanye West and that’s why they’re getting a divorce.”

Jeffree then takes the viewer earlier in the morning when he was explaining the viral news first thing to friend Chris, who was operating the camera:

“So I’m scrolling on the internet, and I read the dumbest s**t I’ve ever read in my entire life… The headline reads ‘Kanye West Might Be Sleeping With Jeffree Star.'”

He then dramatically facepalms as his crew laugh their butts off.

“I’m like, how did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?”

Both celebs currently live in Wyoming — not a star-heavy state per capita. Jeffree then lays it out, confirming what we all knew when we saw it, that this was a ridiculous, far-fetched, no-way-it’s-true rumor made up by a self-proclaimed troll on TikTok:

“So I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok — and it went viral — where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting divorced because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

To be clear, Ava Louise did not make up the Kimye divorce rumor. That’s a legit piece of hot goss based on a bombshell report Kim hired a famous divorce lawyer. (Remember Laura Dern in Marriage Story? The real woman she’s based on. Serious stuff.) She just apparently took that grain of actual celeb gossip and added a pearl of total BS around it?

Ava later blamed Star himself for spreading the rumors, but it seems from this vid, recorded on Wednesday morning, that he wants no part of it.

Viewing the admittedly hilarious memes on the subject, Jeffree and his pals continue to laugh in disbelief until finally the YouTuber addresses the camera directly, saying:

“Let me say this one time for any news outlet out there: I like very tall men, me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.”

There you go. An unequivocal denial. We guess this was before he decided to have some fun with the situation on social media, posting teases like:

Why are all the e-detectives trying to see who is in my sunglasses reflection??? ???? https://t.co/UWevGgMZyp — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

OK, wasting some internet detectives’ time is actually pretty funny…

See the entire reaction (below)!

One source close to Kim and Kanye did at least deign to deny the rumor for the record, telling E! News:

“There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors.”

We mean… da doi. But at least it’s something.

Did YOU ever think there was truth to the rumor? Or that Jeffree Star would play with it a little longer??

