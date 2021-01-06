Twitter Reacts To Wild Rumor That Kanye West Has Allegedly Been Hooking Up With Jeffree Star!!

We’re only one week into the new year and it’s already chaos!

The news that Kanye and Kim Kardashian West may be getting divorced was a bombshell, but not exactly a surprise. The breakdown of their relationship was a sadly public affair as the rapper’s unfortunate presidential campaign put a huge strain on their relationship. (Kanye even tweeted about divorcing her, as well as other derogatory things about her mom and family.)

So, even though the (potential) split is a HUGE deal, it’s definitely one we saw coming. But the rumors that have surfaced about an alleged reason for the breakup has us totally shocked!

The talk seemed to originate with TikTok user Ava Louise, who posted a video on Tuesday saying:

“Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can finally spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — MALE beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

She captioned her video:

“i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss [sic]”

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

Ava also added in the comments:

“MY FRIEND IS A BIG LAWYER IN LA AND MET WITH KIM MONTHSSSS AGOOOO AND WAS TOLD ALL OF THIS GIVEN EVIDENCE I WANT TO DROP RECEIPTS BUT I CANT”

Who could this beauty guru possibly be? Well, based on the comments section, the answer allegedly appears to be…

Jeffree Star?!

Yeah, this rumor definitely has us shook. Sexuality aside, we would find it hard to believe that Kanye even knows who Jeffree Star is. But Ava substantiated her claim by duetting another TikTok that pointed out that the controversial YouTuber had bought a home in Wyoming in the summer of 2020, otherwise known as the location of the ranch the Yeezus artist has been primarily based for a while now.

Soon, the Kanye-Jeffree whispers migrated over to Twitter, which had a field day with the allegations. Some of the comments included:

“kanye with jeffree star is the weirdest tea i’ve ever heard” “kanye west…… and jeffree…..star…..

yall….it is 9 am. i just woke up. can we hold the dramatics til at least 1 pm” “kanye and jeffree star apparently hooking up is not how i thought 2021 was going to start” “Can’t believe Kanye selected Jeffree Star as his 2024 running mate” “no because the kanye west jeffree star shit makes so much sense… jeffree buying a ranch in wyoming and saying he’s had multiple hookups with ‘big names’ and kanye’s multiple breakdowns & recent religious obsession”

Seriously, this story has our heads spinning — and we haven’t even gotten the final word on the subject. After igniting the rumor mill with her TikTok, Ava posted on her Instagram Story:

“Ok so APPARENTLY has been planting the ye rumors …. I have my sources but ….I could see him doing that. We’ve all known about ye and Virgil [Abloh] for years but this rumor blows my mind”

PHEW. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Kanye-Jeffree a complete fantasy? Or do you think there’s some truth to the rumors? Let us know in the comments (below)!

And in the meantime, ch-ch-check out some more Twitter reactions:

