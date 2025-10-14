Jen Affleck's Husband Asks Fans To 'Pray' As She & Andy Richter Battle Illness Before DWTS Show!

Jen Affleck caught a bug — not just the dancing one! And she is not the only one!

Sadly, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has been battling an illness ahead of “Dedication Night” on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday! It is unknown what kind of sickness Jen has, but she confirmed on Instagram Stories on Monday that she doesn’t have COVID! Phew! However, because the content creator has been so sick the past few days, she hasn’t been able to practice as much as she would like to. Jen wrote:

“Couldn’t practice as much this week. With lots of rest and help from Zac and my family, we still pulled something off . Ironic that my song is ‘Rescue.’ This week tested me in ways I never imagined.”

Now, her husband, Zac Affleck, is asking for prayers before her dance! He took to TikTok to say alongside pictures of the reality star:

“This week she has been so sick. She hasn’t been able to practice, and has been stuck in bed most of the week.”

As Jen hinted, she and her pro partner, Jan Ravnik, are performing the Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle. According to Zac, she is dedicating the dance not only to her momma, Maria, and their children but to “just all the mothers.” He added:

“Anyone who know[s] Jen knows how amazing of a Mom she is.”

Thankfully, Jen’s mother is in Los Angeles this week for the show, so she has been taking care of her and cooking homemade meals while she rests up. And Zac wants to boost the social media personality’s confidence with some prayers and messages from her supporters to surprise her with:

“Jen would never ask but she really needs all the help and prayers she can get! If you’re a mother, or have been touched by Jen’s story please leave a comment or send me a DM! I’m going to print them out and decorate Jen’s trailer this Tuesday.”

He continued to gush:

“This is the strong confident woman her kids and you all see every day. But this is the little girl inside who is living her dreams and I’m so proud of her. I want your kind comments to be a surprise! Thank you for all the love and support for Jen.”

See the full post HERE. Fans flooded the comments section of the post to send their well-wishes and words of encouragement to Jen. They wrote:

“We love you Jen!! Hoping you feel better soon, you always bring a smile on the dance floor and your smile makes everyone else smile!!” “I love jen so much!! i really hope she gets better! she has such a big heart and she deserves the best! praying for her!” “I’ve said this so many times, but Jen saved my life. I was going through the hardest time of my life while this show played in the hospital. You are so strong, moving and important to me. Please keep fighting”

Wow! What a sweet way to help her mood before competing tonight! Jen hasn’t posted about the notes yet, but she took to IG Stories to thank Jan for being so patient this week, saying:

“Grateful to have a dance partner like @janravnik. Even after I got really sick and missed practices, he stayed patient, and in the little time we had, helped perfect the dance and make it feel extra special for me and my mom.”

Aww!

Unfortunately, Jen is not the only contestant who needs some extra love and support this week! Andy Richter has been under the weather, too! His partner, Emma Slater, revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, writing:

“This is Andy’s daughter, Cornelia! She’s going to be in a dance this week, and we cannot be more excited! We’ve had a week of illness and I’ll be honest with you, it’s been hard and I’m so appreciative for @richtercommaandy for all of the hard work and commitment he has put into learning this salsa. I know how happy he is to be dancing with Cornelia and for them to have this moment together. It’s going to be so special for both of these princesse and for me also!”

Although the comedian has been “sick and in bed this week,” Emma told everyone in a follow-up video on TikTok on Monday that he is “feeling a lot better today” and is “determined to give it his all” when he performs a salsa to Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte with Cornelia.

Oof! Something is going around the DWTS studios! We’re wishing Jen and Andy the best of luck! Hopefully, the two feel better and knock their dances out of the park!

