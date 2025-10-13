Hilaria Baldwin Claims She Was 'Bullied Off' Dancing With The Stars! HUH?!

Hilaria Baldwin isn’t even on Dancing with the Stars anymore, and she’s still causing so much drama!

Over the weekend, in honor of World Mental Health Day, Hilaria shared a video on Instagram sending her thanks to her supporters during her brief time on DWTS. She then argued she was “bullied” off the show! She said:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t address the elephant in the room, which is that there was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks. Very coordinated strategic bullying. As I feel the darkness that that undoubtedly brings to me, I always want to remember that my life belongs to the whole community and I want to leave a lasting mark of courage to speak up against what is simply wrong.”

“Very coordinated strategic bullying.” Yikes!

Watch her full video (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

In a livestream, she double down on this take, saying:

“I did get bullied off the show, I did. I did, that is for sure.”

Whoa, she really believes this!

Bullying is NEVER okay, and it’s awful she feels this way! But how can she possibly say that’s what happened here?? If she was bullied, by whom? Is she claiming just because she didn’t get enough votes than it must mean she was bullied? That’s not bullying, the show is a contest. She just lost. Is she calling out fans who were critical about her performances and mean online? Because that doesn’t remove you from the show. She’s acting like she was forced to quit, which is not what happened!

Alternatively, she could be insinuating someone on set had an issue with her. However… that doesn’t get you taken off either. As Perezcious readers know, Alec Baldwin‘s wife was voted off the show last week. She got the least amount of votes from viewers. It’s simple math. Democracy in action. Is it a popularity contest where personality counts? You bet! But there’s a hell of a difference between being oppressed and just, you know, not getting every single thing you want. Just saying. Even if she was “bullied” she definitely wasn’t “bullied off the show.”

Now… what is she actually talking about?

A deeper dive into the controversy seems to suggest she may be beefing with some pros! We’ve already seen some castmates and others connected to the dance competition throw shade at Hilaria — on and off stage. She seemed to have a target on her back right from the start. But things kicked up a knock when a TikTok user named Skylar Lee went super viral last week for posting a joke about the yoga instructor’s dancing. Take a look:

Hah! Hilaria seemed to think it was funny at the time since she stitched the video, offering to teach the viewer the full dance, AND commented on the OG clip:

“Giiiiiiirllll now do the rest of the routine . Gleb [Savchenko] told me to do it that way. I blame him “

Because of Hilaria’s stitch, tons of her fans commented under Skylar’s video, defending the mother of seven. Skylar fired back with another video about Hilaria’s reaction:

She was clearly unprepared for the chaos!

But amid all the drama, one DTWS pro actually came to Skylar’s defense! Val Chmerkovskiy commented on the video (above), supporting the content creator’s decision to shade Hilaria’s dancing. OMG! He wrote:

“Nah don’t ever change”

Oh, s**t!

Is he feuding with Hilaria?! Obviously, he knows she doesn’t like this kind of insulting video — and yet he’s kinda encouraging more of it? Damn. Is this the “bullying” Hilaria was referring to??

Sigh. This really is turning out to be one of the most dramatic seasons of DWTS…

Do y’all think there really was bullying? Or was it just that she was at the center of the drama on set? We’ve heard more of the latter, that she was a demanding diva from the start! Would her co-workers reacting to that sound like bullying to you? Sound OFF (below) with your theories!

