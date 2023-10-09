RHOSLC Alum Jen Shah Celebrated Her 50th Birthday In Prison With One Very Special Moment

Jen Shah hit a milestone late last week: on October 4, she turned 50 years old.

But the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum couldn’t celebrate the big day like she normally would have wanted. Of course, that’s because she’s behind bars right now at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in the city of Bryan, Texas, destined to serve some serious time for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. So, instead of having a birthday celebration in person with all her pals, they came to her — kind of.

Late last week, Jen’s husband Sharrieff Shah took to her Instagram page to reveal in a new video how he’d asked dozens of his wife’s closest friends to share birthday messages with him before the big day. Then, he sent all the messages to the RHOSLC alum so she could read them in prison:

“I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me, and I would give it to her.”

Per Sharrieff, Jen’s reaction to the onslaught of positive messages was “more than I could have ever imagined.” While it’s not clear whether any of her RHOSLC co-stars were in on the message-sharing move, the cascade of positive words from longtime pals clearly meant a lot to Jen.

Sharrieff explained:

“She cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six and a half minutes … and all I kept saying was, ‘see, baby, we love you more than you think. You’ve not been forgotten.'”

Also in the Instagram video, he read parts of several letters that Jen received from her pals so fans could hear what they were like. One went like this:

“Focus on your highest good in everything you do. Maintain peace and harmony within your inner being, and [do] not allow outside circumstances to disturb your day of happiness. It is your 50th birthday. The numbers will change, but who you are deep inside will always remain the same: beautiful, limitless, wonderful, creative, strong and capable.”

While another added:

“Time and distance does not diminish the space you have in my heart. I’m with you today and always. As birthdays are a celebration of spirit, I celebrate who you are: a beautiful human inside and out.”

A third from Jen’s sister went on to note this, too:

“Keep on pressing on regardless of these stumbling blocks and hurdles that stand in your way. … You got this, and I got you for life. I love you, and I’m so proud of you. Can’t wait to have the biggest birthday bash when you come home.”

Wow! Very touching indeed. What a good idea for a meaningful gesture for a woman who is locked up and far away from all over her loved ones right now — and will be for a little while longer.

You can view Sharrieff’s full video message via Jen’s IG page HERE.

