Jen Shah & Family Are 'Doing The Best They Can' With Prison Term As RHOSLC Cast Moves On In A BIG Way!

The stars of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are moving on with the show’s newest season, which starts on Tuesday night.

But former Bravo star Jen Shah is stuck in federal prison after pleading guilty to her role in a jaw-dropping telemarketing scheme, of course. And her family is really feeling the pinch with that right now.

While the RHOSLC universe braces for the show’s fourth season premiere on Tuesday evening, cast members are speaking out about Jen’s incarceration, and how her husband and sons are dealing with it.

Cast member Meredith Marks spoke to E! News about that on Monday. First, she revealed that none of the cast had been in contact with Jen since she’s been in federal prison in Bryan, Texas. Interesting…

Meredith said:

“I think of anyone I’ve had the most communication with people surrounding Jen who have been in touch with her. But I don’t think any of my castmates have talked to her as far as I know.”

However, Meredith has been in contact with Jen’s husband, college football coach Sharrieff Shah, as well as her two adult sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19.

Marks explained:

“I’ve been I’ve been in touch with him. He’s doing OK, and the boys are doing well. They’re thriving, but it’s tough. Doing the best they can.”

Ugh!

As for Jen now being absent from the Utah-based Bravo show, Marks admitted the cast dynamics have changed ahead of the fourth season premiere. The mainstay RHOSLC star hypothesized:

“Jen is a huge presence, so you know she’s there and you know she’s not there. But everyone on this cast has a big personality to some degree in their own way. It’s different. I think, yes, you’ll see a difference because it’s different people, but you’re still going to see the same level of energy and intensity.”

And ever the smart promoter, Marks was there to tease the show’s future eps, too!!

Joining the cast this season is Monica Garcia, an ex-Mormon who is busy raising four children while navigating life in SLC after being involved with the church. Meredith explained that Monica has already made waves with the rest of the cast during her early tenure that will soon be seen on screens all fall:

“I had never met Monica before I met her for the first time this winter. We got along pretty well from the beginning and then things go up and down as they do with everybody. She had to find her place with everyone. I think you see from what’s already been put out that she herself was concerned about fitting in.”

Interesting!

It all starts on Tuesday night for the lovely ladies of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City… minus Jen! Think they’ll forget about her in there for the next half-decade?!

Will U be watching, Perezcious readers??

