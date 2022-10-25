Jenelle Evans' NSFW Honeymoon Video Of David Eason Causes A Big STINK With Fans!

Teen Mom fans have a lot to say about Jenelle Evans‘ new — erm, interesting — honeymoon vlog!

The mother of three and her controversial husband David Eason recently went on a trip to Maine for their honeymoon — which was delayed for 5 years considering the couple tied the knot in 2017. In a series of YouTube videos uploaded to Jenelle’s channel, she shares moments of the trip with her subscribers, and whew, did it cause some stink!

In the third installment of her series, the 30-year-old writes in the description she and David had a great time on a hike and even upgraded their hotel room to wrap up the day:

“Follow our continued journey through Bar Harbor, Maine with David and I for our Honeymoon we never experienced! We ended up having a little “check-in” with my mom and kids before we ended up hiking. Finished our day UPGRADING our hotel room with a hot tub on the balcony to complete our trip!”

All seemed well with the video — until fans noticed a NSFW moment that completely disturbed them! While giving a tour of their upgraded suite, Jenelle pans the camera around the room and for a split second you can see David sitting on the toilet and singing:

“‘Cause I’m in Maine taking a poopy”

You can see the full moment at 14:27 (below):

Yeah, shocking to say the least — but it was only onscreen for a second…

Although, it was a second too long for some viewers. Fans raced to Reddit to share their thoughts on the moment. One follower posted a screenshot and wrote:

“David pooping and drinking a beer in the new YouTube video.”

Which snowballed into an entire thread of opinions — which quite honestly is more disturbing than the video itself:

“Is that a sex toy on the table? Their hotel room was disgusting…just beer cans everywhere.” “These guys are dirty, losing swamp creatures…. I feel for Jace. At his age he’s probably already seen some of their nasty videos…. His friends too.#JenelleIsAF**kedMom.” “I bet he doesn’t wipe until the paper is clean. I can’t imagine having to be near that animal. No offense to animals.” “They are so f**king dirty and unkempt.” “Wtf?! Who posts their husband s**tting on a vlog? These people are so foul.”

Wow.

A bit harsh, don’t you think? Going as far as calling Jenelle a “f**ked mom” and David an animal for a single-second frame which made viewers a little uncomfortable? That’s what’s foul. Come on, guys… There’s plenty to be upset about when it comes to this guy, like the time he killed their dog, but maybe dial it back about him taking a dump??

