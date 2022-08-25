Jenelle Evans Personally Responds To News About Turning Down MTV Teen Mom Spinoff Offer!

Jenelle Evans is moving on from the Teen Mom world… for now, at least.

As we reported on Wednesday, the former Teen Mom 2 star walked away from a recent offer made by MTV to return to the network for their Teen Mom: The Next Chapter spinoff series. At the time, the 30-year-old reality TV veteran apparently balked at MTV’s exclusivity request, and insiders hinted she was working on another series with a different network.

Well, on Wednesday night, Jenelle herself spoke out in a new statement about her career move! The 16 And Pregnant alum shared this statement with People about the end of her contract negotiations with MTV execs:

“I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms. It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

Very real… appreciative!

Page Six also reported on a second statement from Evans. In that one, the North Carolina native said she’s just trying to do what’s right for her family and career at this point in her life:

“This is me being smarter about my career and future, I’d like to pursue all things that make sense for me and my family, and not burn any bridges in the process, just doing what’s right for me and participating in things that align with all im currently doing, thank you MTV and the producers for thinking of me!”

So that’s it, then??? Well… maybe not!

Evans’ manager August Keen spoke to People on Wednesday, as well. In Keen’s convo, the entertainment biz rep claimed Evans might be open to return to the network if a better offer comes through:

“There may or may not be more discussions to this. As of right now, we’re definitely not doing the show. They need to come to us with a much better offer.”

Wow!

It appears David Eason‘s wife has some leverage in this situation, too! As we reported on Wednesday, Jenelle is supposedly in talks with another network about returning to TV.

She teased those supposed negotiations on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, as well, after a fan asked about her future:

Interesting…

Keen spoke to People about the plans for that show. He claimed the series will center on Jenelle’s family, but other people will star in it, too. Also, he was quick to note it will NOT be a Teen Mom-style series:

“She has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now. It does revolve around her family, but other characters will be included. Every single person in her family, and extended family is going to be a part of it. But it’s not going to be like a Teen Mom series.”

Now we’re really curious to see what the plan is for that show!!

As fas as Jenelle’s life off camera, it sounds like she’s doing well! Keen claimed to the mag that Evans and her husband are thriving at this point in their relationship:

“Her family is very happy, aside from her health issues. She’s very happy. Her marriage is stable. They are, I think in every way, pretty healthy right now as a family. There’s no toxicity. David is being a good boy. He’s not doing or saying things he shouldn’t. He’s being a good husband, a good father. [They are] the healthiest they’ve been in the last 5 years. … A lot of maturing and growing has been happening in the last few years.”

Very nice! Definitely sounds like “no toxicity.”

The question, of course, is whether that will make for good reality TV…

But that’s obviously secondary to Jenelle’s continued healthy existence as a wife and mother!

Got reactions to all this TV talk from Jenelle’s team, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

