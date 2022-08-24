Jenelle Evans Turned Down Teen Mom Return -- Because She's Got Another Show In The Works?!

It’s the end of an era! …But to be fair, we pretty much knew this era was already long gone and now we just have confirmation of the final nail in the coffin.

Jenelle Evans is officially walking away from the Teen Mom world forever and ever more. That’s according to a new report published Tuesday night by TMZ, at least! Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, claims the controversial Teen Mom 2 alum was unable to agree on a contract with MTV execs to return to the channel’s new franchise.

Related: Fans Disgusted After Jenelle’s Husband Slaughters A Pig & Eats Its Eyeball On TikTok

The network is combining a group of their former teen starlets for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which Page Six reports is Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 rolled “into one.” Clearly, the channel saw success in the reinvigoration of the Jersey Shore stars with the Family Vacation series and wanted to go for gold again! No wonder execs were hoping to get Jenelle on board for the reboot.

That’s not going to happen, though! According to the outlet, it sounds like the network wanted Jenelle on “an exclusive deal.” Pardon the pun, but Keen wasn’t keen on that. Concerned the exclusive would limit her opportunities, the manager passed on MTV’s offer. But that’s not all for David Eason‘s wife! She’s got a YouTube channel going. She recently dipped her toes into the OnlyFans water months after calling out other celebs on the app, as we previously reported. And Keen says more is on the way, too.

The manager explained what else is in store for the controversial 30-year-old reality TV vet:

“[Jenelle] has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now.”

The star’s manager shared the show will be “picked up by a major network.”

That’s big talk!!

But is it true?! Is Jenelle playing hardball to entice MTV to come back once more with a non-exclusive counter-offer for the Next Chapter reboot?! Or does she really have another show in the works?? We suppose time will tell…

Related: Jenelle Responds To Fan Who Said She Lost Everything Over ‘Psycho Hubby’!

It’s interesting to see her negotiation tactics, though. Perezcious readers will recall how Jenelle was allegedly desperate to get back on MTV after they canned her following David’s infamous dog-killing incident back in 2019. And now she’s backing off?? Then again, other networks were allegedly courting Evans hard at the time of her initial departure from the Teen Mom world. So maybe there is something to this supposed new series being in development?!

BTW, former co-star Leah Messer spoke positively earlier this week about Jenelle potentially joining the Next Chapter reboot. In an interview with Page Six published on Tuesday, Messer said of Jenelle:

“I’m eager to see where she’s at in her life and whatever ultimately the executives decide is what they decide. I wish her the very best.”

Looks like that’s not going to happen now. What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Disappointed that Jenelle is done with the Teen Mom world?!

[Image via MTV/YouTube/Candace/YouTube]