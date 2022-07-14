MTV Has Suddenly 'Paused' Production On Jersey Shore 2.0 Amid OG Cast's Disapproval!

Maybe the original Jersey Shore cast got their way?!

Multiple reports have come out on Wednesday claiming MTV execs suddenly and unexpectedly halted production on Jersey Shore 2.0. The reboot series had been set to spin off from the original cast’s iconic reality work at the network, but the O.G. stars balked at having their legacy altered by newbies!

And now, the original Jersey Shore legends may wind up getting what they wanted after all!

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news on Wednesday, “multiple people connected to the show” say the network has pulled the plug “suddenly” on Jersey Shore 2.0. For their part, MTV spokespeople have only confirmed to the outlet that production has been “paused.” Further, the outlet notes that MTV execs are trying to make it known that the nasty statement issued by the original stars had “nothing to do with the pause in production.”

Uh-huh…

On set, the news org claims, people connected to the show are mystified. One source alleges “details are being worked out” now, and other insiders are apparently scrambling to figure out what’s going on. Sources told the outlet that the only thing that would cause production to pull out this quickly and unexpectedly would be an issue with the reboot cast themselves. That is, perhaps they don’t get along with each other, or maybe something really bad happened on set. Oof. Let’s hope it’s not that second one.

Later on Wednesday, ET was able to confirm the original report, doubling down on production in N.J. being “paused.”

That word keeps getting thrown around — but will it really restart again soon?! We wouldn’t put money on it. In Hollywood “maybe” means “no” and “paused” often means “killed.”

Regardless, TMZ published pics taken just days ago, on July 8, showing production vehicles at the new shore house. Something clearly and radically changed between then and now! And for this moment, at least, nothing is going on with Jersey Shore 2.0.

As Perezcious readers will recall, MTV first announced the new cast and the updated show back in May. The network proudly boasted how the “time-honored tradition” of gym, tan, and laundry would continue “with a new group of roommates.” But almost immediately, the s**t hit the fan, and the original series stars struck back.

In a statement released shortly after the reboot announcement, the original show’s cast members — DJ Pauly D, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick — laid out their disapproval for the new storyline going ahead without them.

At the time, the reality TV vets wrote:

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Now, the reboot is nixed. But prob just a coincidence, right?

The original cast is still doing their thing, though, having moved successfully on to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. So they truly got the last (latest?!) laugh on this one!

