Jenelle Evans' Mom Claims Her Daughter Took Jace Off ADHD Meds Prior To Runaway Incident!

There’s a major rift developing right now between Jenelle Evans and her mother.

Of course, earlier this year, the MTV alum and her mom Barbara Evans had seemingly reconciled better than their relationship has been in years. That followed Jenelle’s legal pursuit of full custody of her 14-year-old son Jace, which the reality TV star finally came away with this past spring. But now, things don’t appear to be going so smoothly…

This all began earlier this week, when Jace briefly went missing after school. As Perezcious readers will recall, the teenage boy was reported missing to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department after Jenelle and David Eason couldn’t find him following school on Tuesday. The North Carolina law enforcement agency investigated Jace’s whereabouts as a “runaway incident” at the time, according to media reports. Thankfully, he was very quickly located and returned home safely to his family. But now, it appears there’s even more internal trouble brewing.

On Thursday morning, TMZ reported that Barbara is “concerned” for Jace’s well-being. The worried grandma claims Jenelle took the boy off his ADHD medications after gaining custody of him. And that medical move and associated behavioral change, Barb worries, is what could have led to the runaway incident on Tuesday. Per that news outlet, Barb claims Jace was first put on ADHD meds about seven years ago. He was also regularly meeting with a behavioral specialist while under the care and custody of his grandmother.

But that all changed in March, Barb claims, when Jenelle regained custody of the kid. The Teen Mom alum supposedly took the boy off his medication altogether, and abruptly ended his sessions with the behavioral therapist, according to Barbara. That combo, the grandmother says, is what might have led to Tuesday’s scare.

FWIW, Jenelle straight-up denies all this — and says there’s a new estrangement between her and her mother. She told TMZ on Thursday that she “cut off contact” with Barbara several weeks ago. She also added that Jace apparently has been meeting with a therapist.

Jenelle explained:

“Barbara has not been in contact with Jace since Monday. I have cut off contact with her as of 3 weeks ago. Barbara doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home. Jace had a therapist appointment today on Zoom at 10:30am … she hasn’t even attempted to speak to Jace directly.”

Wow…

As TMZ notes, it’s unclear if this new therapist appointment was booked after Jace’s runaway attempt this week, or it had already been scheduled. Regardless, we are at least heartened to hear that the boy is getting some type of professional counseling and support.

FYI, Barbara also confirmed to the news org that Jenelle is “not talking to her” right now. So, it seems there is a definite wall up between mother and daughter once again. For now, per that outlet, Jace’s grandmother says she’s not looking to regain custody of him, in part because she’s “getting older” and his teenage energy and behavior has become “too much for her to handle.”

Ugh. Tough times all around. Sending love and light!!

