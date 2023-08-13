Marriage On The Rocks? Teen Mom Jenelle Evans & Husband David Eason Get Into HEATED Argument Online!

There seems to be trouble in paradise for Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason!

Over the past few days, the couple have been in a heated battle online, where they’ve been bashing each other and making some jaw-dropping allegations. It all started when Jenelle cryptically wrote on Facebook Friday:

“Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I’m making myself introverted. #MorningThoughts”

At first, it was unknown who she was talking about. However, that soon changed when David entered the chat! He chimed in, saying:

“Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!”

To which Jenelle responded:

“If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me. I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It’s been amazing!”

Yeesh. David then commented:

“Yea and when I give you space all hell breaks loose!”

When a fan pointed out how she stays with him, Jenelle said she’s only still with him because she’s “stuck.” Whoa. Following their public argument, the Teen Moms star shared a video on social media to explain how “things have not been going [her] way lately” – especially when it comes to her marriage:

“But you know, having a little marital issues and bickering back and forth a lot lately for like a straight week and I like am really exhausted about it. Just trying to deal with everything as I can.”

And the situation seems to have only escalated from there! She then seemed to accuse David of not coming home until 3 a.m. on Saturday, saying:

“Don’t come strolling in at 3am and expect me not to wake up”

Uh oh…

Hours later, the 31-year-old former reality star called out David for allegedly stealing from her and even seemed to suggest he cheated. She wrote in a lengthy post:

“You’re right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now. Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”

The MTV personality continued:

“The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I’m not going to let happen ever again. I’m sick of begging you to change and step up for the family. It’s time to start selling.”

Hold up, is Jenelle hinting she plans on leaving David?! It sounds like it. Jenelle didn’t end her rant there. In a follow-up post, she told her hubby she would “stop mentioning” him if he stopped mentioning her. You can see all of her posts from their fight (below):

Wow…

For those who don’t know, Jenelle and David got married in 2017 after having their daughter Ensley. The controversial couple briefly separated in 2019 after she was fired from MTV in the wake of him murdering their family dog, but they rekindled their relationship five months later. Now, there’s a chance that Jenelle finally had enough of him!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

