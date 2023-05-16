Jenelle Evans Spends Mother's Day With Barbara After Regaining Custody Of Jace!

Jenelle Evans had a pretty perfect Mother’s Day!

As you know, earlier this year the Teen Mom 2 star got full custody back of her 13-year-old son Jace from her mom Barbara Evans. It had been over a decade since she signed over parental rights to her now-70-year-old momma. They decided to sign custody back over to Jenelle so they could begin to mend their ever-tense mother-daughter relationship. And it’s working!

In March, the 31-year-old MTV star shared the exciting news, saying:

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it’s a done deal!”

Along with Jace, the mom of three also has 7-year-old Kaiser from a previous relationship and 6-year-old Ensley with problematic current husband David Eason. And this was probably the best Mother’s Day yet for the Oak Island native — because she spent it with her WHOLE family. Yep, even mom was there!

Related: Mackenzie Edwards Says She’s ‘Back’ After Ex’s Prison Sentence!

On Instagram Monday, Jenelle shared a carousel of the sweetest photos featuring her kids, her hubby, and her mom. In the caption, she wrote:

“It’s nice when we can all get along #HappyMothersDay”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Wow! Such a beautiful family! It’s so nice to see them all together smiling!

If you’re a Teen Mom fan, you know how rough things were between Jenelle and Babs for years — they seriously seemed like they would never be able to stop disagreeing. It looks like they really meant it when they said they were turning over a new leaf after a decade of fighting…

Things have come a long way since 2009 when Jace was born. Just as recent as 2017 Jenelle was refusing to invite her mother to her own wedding because of the longstanding custody disagreements and the struggles the reality star mom was facing with her addictions and tumultuous relationships.

Are U surprised to see Jenelle and Barbara getting along finally, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram/MTV/YouTube]