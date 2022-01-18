Jenna Jameson Is Still In The Hospital -- But She DOESN'T Have Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Jenna Jameson’s health battle continues.

Last week, doctors believed the former adult film star was suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare disease that is caused when a person’s “immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis,” according to the CDC. Having lost the ability to walk, this seemed to align with her severe symptoms. But on Monday, her partner Lior Bitton, returned to social media with an unfortunate update.

According to Lior, after running more tests, hospital staff determined that the 47-year-old does NOT have Guillain-Barré Syndrome, but they also don’t know what is causing her declining health. He took to the model’s Instagram account to share:

“Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome. It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG [a therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies]. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré.”

What a stressful turn of events…

In a previous update shared on Wednesday, Bitton added that doctors would be running “many neurological tests” in hopes of solving the medical mystery. He explained:

“Update on Jenna. Her legs thinning down. She can’t walk can’t stand up and she doesn’t get any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins. After they suspected that it’s guillain barre syndrome now they having the run more test cuz they are not sure.”

Wow. Hear both of Lior’s updates in full (below).

We will be thinking of Jenna and her family as they fight this sickness! Hopefully, doctors will be able to determine what she’s suffering from and find the treatment very soon!

