Jenna Jameson Lost The Ability To Walk, Hospitalized With Rare Disorder!

Life can change in the blink of an eye, and poor Jenna Jameson is experiencing that firsthand these days.

The former adult film star and her family have taken to Instagram to open up about a truly terrifying health battle she’s been facing for the last few weeks.

Over the weekend, Jenna’s partner, Lior Bitton, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Batel Lu, revealed that she had been in and out of the hospital to undergo tests after “not feeling so good.” Initially, they were sent home from the hospital without much luck, but things got increasingly worse — so much so she was unable to walk!

Bitton explained on Saturday:

“Then she came back home and she couldn’t carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days, it got really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

Oh no!

At this point, he decided to take Jameson back to the doctors. They ultimately diagnosed the 47-year-old with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a “rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis,” according to the CDC. Most people who suffer from this diagnosis do recover, but even so symptoms can last anywhere from a few weeks to several years. Some, however, experience permanent nerve damage. Jenna has started a high dose of immunoglobulin therapy with hopes of regaining her ability to walk. Lior detailed:

“She’s doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs. They’re starting the treatment so they’ll see how it goes. So keep praying.”

Definitely keeping her in our thoughts. See his full update (below).

How stressful for the family!

Speaking to fans directly on Monday, Jenna recorded a video from a hospital room to thank followers for their support and debunk some rumors that she might have gotten sick after getting a coronavirus vaccine. Turns out that’s definitely not the case since she is still — unfortunately — very anti-vaccine. She wrote in the caption:

“I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern.”

Wow! So scary. We will be thinking of Jenna as she fights for her health in the hospital.

