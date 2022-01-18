Wendy Williams 'Forgetting' People -- Reportedly 'Needs Help Eating' & Even 'Getting Dressed'

Wendy Williams‘ health struggles are apparently growing more and more serious.

An insider is speaking out about the star of The Wendy Williams Show‘s ongoing health challenges, and assuming this is all accurate it’s truly heartbreaking to hear about what she’s going through.

We’ve previously covered Wendy’s reported struggles, but these new claims are shocking to say the least.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun about the 57-year-old’s current health status, things have taken a turn for the much, much worse. The source claims the once-witty and whip-smart host of her own wildly popular TV show isn’t the same charismatic person she used to be:

“The spark is gone. That Wendy, who for ten years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now.”

That quote is so heartbreaking.

The insider goes on to add more specifics about Wendy’s ongoing health battles.

For one, the source alleges the star is starting to need some significant assistance just to do daily functions:

“She’s not always functioning like she used to be. She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed and getting dressed. Sometimes she goes out in a robe and without shoes on — the old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen out like that.”

Wow.

Prior insider reports have alleged Wendy might be battling dementia. While that is not confirmed — in fact, family members have strongly denied the dementia report — this new source alleges there are significant memory and cognition issues taking place:

“There are people who Wendy knows — who have worked closely with her — and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

Ugh. This is so awful to hear.

A second source doubled down on these claims, adding that it’s impossible to expect Wendy to even do so much as post a video updating fans about her condition:

“She was forgetting things on the show a lot — information on stories, celebrities’ names. That’s why she would lean on producers, to help feed her information. [Now] she really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation.”

That’s so sad.

Wendy has pushed back, saying her health problems are not as serious as they’ve been made out to be. But she also has not returned to her show since last Summer. So it’s hard to give that denial as much weight as these claims…

Whatever is going on amid these reports, we hope and pray that Wendy continues to receive the care, love, and whatever treatment she needs.

Perezcious readers, please share your thoughts on this heartbreaking report and Wendy’s longstanding health battles down in the comments (below)…

