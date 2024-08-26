Jenna Ortega Was Sent ‘Disgusting’ AI-Generated Content Of Herself As A Teenager Online! This Is TERRIFYING!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jenna Ortega was driven off social media after receiving “disgusting” and phony artificial intelligence-created content of herself.

The Scream star opened up about the dark side of artificial intelligence during a conversation on The New York Times’ podcast The Interview over the weekend. While firmly stating, “I hate AI,” she first acknowledged that there can be positives to the technology… but that just hasn’t been her experience:

“I mean, here’s the thing: AI could be used for incredible things. I think I saw something the other day where they were saying that artificial intelligence was able to detect breast cancer four years before it progressed. That’s beautiful. Let’s keep it to that.”

For her, though, she was bombarded with horrifying content of herself after making an X (Twitter) account at just 14 years old:

“Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”

That’s absolutely HORRIBLE. How is AI not regulated?! She was a CHILD!

Related: Hunter Schafer Describes Awkwardness Of Having To Tell Pastor Parents About Euphoria Anal Scene

The 21-year-old added that in addition to the “dirty edited content,” she also was sent her first “unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals” at just 12 years old — which was “just the beginning of what was to come.”

WTF! Poor girl! And after Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022, Jenna opted to just fully do away with her X account because the influx of NSFW content only ever increased:

“I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, ‘Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image. I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after [Wednesday] had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it.”

She added:

“It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need this anymore.’ So I dropped it.”

Poor Jenna! We’re glad she’s found some peace, but she shouldn’t have to remove herself from social media to do so!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]