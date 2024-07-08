Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli Reunite On Family Boat Day After FINALLY Talking Out Their Divorce! Look!

After spending years on each other’s s**t lists, exes Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli are showing us all how to let things be like water under the bridge… oh, and under the boat, too!

As we’ve been following, the former spouses have been on a mission to repair their damaged co-parenting relationship over a decade after they ended up getting divorced. Jennie welcomed Peter onto her I Choose Me podcast last month, and the two had a totally cathartic conversation about their divorce, family, and what it’s like re-entering each other’s lives after so many years and SO much history together. You can catch up on all their juicy reveals HERE.

Then, earlier this month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star gave fans an update on her and Peter’s dynamic weeks after that all-encompassing convo! She revealed that he FINALLY unblocked her on Instagram and that they’re officially “friends” again! And she even teased a family boat day they’d both be in attendance for with their three daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17. And they made good on their word!

On Sunday, Jennie took to IG to share pics from a celebratory boat trip over the holiday weekend, and she and the Twilight star actually look THRILLED to be there! Alongside a slew of family pics, she wrote:

“So, if you’ve heard this weeks ‘I Choose Me Podcast’ update you’ll know that there have been some BIG changes since my ex, Peter Facinelli, & I sat down to chat about all things co-parenting, divorce & bringing significant others into our children’s lives on the podcast. When deciding to chose [sic] to have this conversation, I had hoped that it would bring some positive changes into both our families lives, but I truly didn’t think we would get to the point we’re at now!”

She continued:

“We had a family day out. It was a beautiful day & seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full!”

Awww! How sweet!

Peter’s fiancée Lily Anne Harrison and their 1-year-old son Jack also joined the blended family function, but Jennie’s current husband Dave Abrams sat the trip out. She added:

“We missed you hubs @dirvla … I’m still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard! #success Thanks for organizing it @peterfacinelli”

We love to see it! Scroll through the cute pics (below):

[Images via Jennie Garth/Instagram & LiveKellyandMark/YouTube]