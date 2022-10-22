Matthew Perry Recalls How Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Addiction

Matthew Perry will forever be “grateful” for Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston’s support amid his past battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

In a preview for his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer released on Friday, the 53-year-old actor opened up about the support he received from his cast members – but specifically from Jennifer who he revealed stuck by his side the most while he struggled with his sobriety. He shared with the longtime journalist how he experienced a “scary moment” when The Morning Show star once confronted him about his addiction, even telling him at one point:

“‘We know you’re drinking.’”

Matthew added:

“Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Related: Welcome To Plathville Star Kim Plath Arrested & Charged With DUI

In the midst of his addiction, the 17 Again star shared he was taking “55 Vicodin a day” in addition to “Methadone, Xanax,” and “a full quart of vodka a day.” He said:

“At the time, I should have been the toast of the town. I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.”

His drug abuse became so bad he almost died at 49 years old. Speaking with People earlier this week, Matthew revealed while he first claimed he suffered from a “gastrointestinal perforation” four years ago, he actually spent five months in the hospital (and two weeks in a coma) after his colon burst from an OxyContin overdose. He admitted that “the doctors told my family that I had a two percent chance to live,” adding:

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

Scary! After being forced to wear a colostomy bag for nearly a year, Matthew decided to get sober and seek out therapy:

“It was pretty hellish having one because they break all the time. My therapist said, ‘The next time you think about taking OxyContin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life.’ And a little window opened, and I crawled through it, and I no longer want OxyContin.”

We’re glad to hear that Matthew had someone to lean on during his battle with addiction. Reactions, Perezcious readers? You also can check out the preview for his interview with Diane, which will air on October 28, (below):

[Image via ABC News/YouTube, WENN]