Welcome To Plathville Star Kim Plath Arrested & Charged With DUI

Kim Plath’s wild ride.

The reality star, who many of us know from the hit TLC series Welcome to Plathville, has been arrested following a drinking and driving incident in Crawfordville, Florida. According to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, the 50-year-old turned herself in early Thursday morning following a warrant that had been issued in her name.

While the sheriff’s office could not confirm specifics regarding the warrant, they did explain she was charged with a DUI, but was later released on bond, according to the US Sun. The outlet also reported the arrest occurred at 2:08 a.m. and charges included property damage and personal injury, in addition to driving under the influence.

The department later told Entertainment Tonight in a statement:

“Looking at our records it looks like she came to the Sheriff’s Office to turn herself in on a warrant from outside of our agency.”

TMZ reported the warrant was in response to a crash back in June where authorities found her vehicle flipped in a ditch and filled with water. She was not arrested on the scene as she was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but a blood sample ultimately revealed last month she was indeed intoxicated at the time.

It seems this isn’t the first time Kim has been charged with a citation of the sort, as the U.S. Sun reported she was previously busted while driving with an open container at age 19, in 1991.

This all comes four months after she and husband of 24 years Barry Plath announced their separation in a joint statement, writing at the time:

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage.”

The two share 10 children together. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)

