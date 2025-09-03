Jennifer Aniston Reveals What Cosmetic Procedures She's Gotten Done!

Jennifer Aniston is spilling about her age-defying appearance!

The 56-year-old actress looks so youthful that many question whether she has gotten any cosmetic work done. In the past, she admitted to getting Botox. But what about now? In an interview with Glamour on Tuesday, Jennifer shared the secret behind her look!

The topic came up when journalist Jessica Radloff mentioned Jen’s Morning Show co-star Marion Cotillard said she is someone who empowered her to embrace aging as she nears her 50th birthday:

“I think about all these women that I admire and who have evolved and aged so gracefully…because you have no choice but to accept this.”

Thankful for the compliment, Jennifer responded:

“That means so much to me. We didn’t have that [those kind of role models growing up]. I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want. But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are.”

Of course, it’s not just positivity and self-love. The Friends alum also does some maintenance.

A little over a year ago, she and Sandra Bullock were spotted out together at a cosmetic surgery retreat in Connecticut, leading to all kinds of speculation about what she might have gotten! But she says NO surgery! What she does get is lasers, facials, and more:

“I’m not going to say I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over. So it’s perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body. It’s a mindset. So it means a lot to me to hear that from Marion, who I think is a walking beam of sunshine and love and beauty and talent.

You won’t find Jen with gray hair for now! Noted! LOLz!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?

