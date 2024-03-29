Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Spotted Spending Day Together At Cosmetic Surgery Retreat!

Friends that fill together chill together?? HA!

In pics obtained by DailyMail.com on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock were spotted having a girls day. But not your typical retail therapy!

No, the pair of movie stars were pictured leaving a fancy cosmetic surgery retreat in Greenwich, Connecticut. Jen led her bestie out of the Split Rock building in a black sweater, blue jeans, leather boots, and a cute wide-brimmed hat. Sandra sported a basic white t-shirt, baggy black trousers, a black puffer, and stylish shades.

Related: Megan Fox Reveals Exactly What Plastic Surgery She’s Had So Far!

If the pair, joined by Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka, were trying to cover up, they didn’t put very much effort in. But anyway, it’s just too hard to hide faces that famous! See (below):

Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Sandra Bullock, 59, are seen leaving a plastic surgery office in Connecticut that is known for facelifts and rhinoplasty https://t.co/jjmBNeJ28u pic.twitter.com/S4oOIzi724 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 28, 2024

So what were they doing? Or should we say, what were they getting done? Well, the aesthetic institute is run by prominent cosmetic surgeon Dr. Neil A. Gordon who, per their website, is a member of an “elite group of international facial plastic surgeons” who specializes in “facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty.” Hmm.

These ladies are gorgeous! But are they really trying to battle the wages of time together? The clinic also offers a variety of treatments such as injectables, like Botox and Kybella. We wonder what exactly they had done!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]