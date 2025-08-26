Kris Jenner Says Her Shocking Facelift Is Her Version Of 'Aging Gracefully' As She Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery!

Kris Jenner is finally getting candid about her new face!

The Kardashians star debuted a totally fresh look earlier this summer before People eventually confirmed she’d gone under the knife by plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine in New York City. But now, for the first time, Kris is breaking her silence on exactly what she had done and why! While appearing on the cover of Vogue Arabia out on Tuesday, the 69-year-old shared:

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

Well, good for her!

Related: Teen Mom‘s Kailyn Lowry Gets ‘Double Chin’ Surgery!

The momager will turn 70 in November, and feeling and looking younger is how she wants to celebrate growing older, she explained:

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don’t want to do anything — then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

She brings a very different meaning to that phrase. Hah! But if it makes her happy, more power to her! Some folks age backwards naturally — others pay for it! To each their own!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

As for why she wanted to be honest about the work she had done — aside from the fact there was no hiding the fact she’d done something major to her appearance, the businesswoman shared:

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”

Her daughter Kylie Jenner has doing the same lately! Speaking of, Kris added that Kylie was by her side for the surgery:

“Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime.”

Nice!

BTW, a new face is just one part of Kris’ plan to make her 70s her best decade yet! She dished:

“I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there.”

Aw! Don’t worry, though. She’s not planning on retiring anytime soon:

“My mom worked until she was 82, and I’m planning on following suit…Maybe 85?”

Ambitious! But there’s no reason to stop if it still brings her joy!

See more from her cover story — and get a good look at her new face in action (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

Reactions? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kris Jenner/Instagram]