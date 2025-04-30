Big Change In Jennifer Garner's Romance With John Miller Since Those Ben Affleck Rumors! 

What’s going on with Jennifer Garner and John Miller lately? A really big change!

Despite those pesky Ben Affleck romance rumors, Jennifer and her longtime beau have taken a huge step forward, one we’ve been wondering about for years now! They’ve essentially moved in together! Wow! A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“John is basically living with Jennifer part-time.”

Nice!

The couple have been together for so long, but they’ve never taken those big steps forward — engagement, etc. They just seemed to be in a holding pattern. So this is such a huge deal!

Apparently, the businessman moved out of his LA home before the deadly wildfires struck the area earlier this year. It’s unclear if his home was impacted or why he made the move, but it resulted in him crashing with the actress more, the source explained:

“He has an office in L.A. and splits his time between staying there and at Jennifer’s home. But he’s been staying with Jennifer more often [and] doesn’t want to impose, so he’s looking for his own place… [and] deciding whether he’ll rent or buy.”

Ah, so it isn’t permanent. But we can’t help but wonder if it’s a trial run. 2-3 nights a week can quickly become all the time.

The pair have been dating since 2018, shortly after the 13 Going on 30 star divorced Ben, with whom she shares three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. John also shares two kids with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell. It’s exciting Jennifer and John have taken this next step — though the timing is certainly noteworthy!

As Perezcious readers know, Ben really leaned on Jennifer during the stress of the wildfires. Soon after, they were caught seemingly getting a little too cozy while on a family outing in March — which sparked wild reconciliation rumors. At first, Page Six sources claimed the Cali Group CEO was confident “nothing [was] going on between” the exes, but he also he reportedly still thought the pic crossed the line and “gave Jen an ultimatum” because “he doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away.” Dang!

Later, an Us source insisted the relationship was fine amid the speculation, sharing:

“He doesn’t get jealous and understands Jennifer prioritizing her kids. [John] sleeps over at her home often. The way he talks about her is the same. There are no whispers of a status change in their relationship.”

Rumors like that obviously aren’t the easiest thing to deal with, but it seems like they made it through that hiccup fine! They’re even getting closer!

Thoughts on this? Sound OFF in the comments!

