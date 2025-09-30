Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Corey Feldman Was Distracted By Charlie Sheen Stories Before DWTS Elimination Matthew McConaughey’s Dad Died After Having Sex -- And His Mom Had A WILD Request When Paramedics Arrived! Priscilla Presley Claims Elvis 'Forced' Himself On Her -- And That Was The Last Time They Ever Had Sex HGTV Star Jen Hatmaker Reveals Husband Brandon Cheated -- And The JAW-DROPPING Way She Found Out! Charlie Sheen 'Could Tell' Matthew Perry 'Wasn’t Sober' -- A Whole Year Before His Death Charlie Sheen Claims Bill Clinton Tried To Cheat On Hillary With HIS Girlfriend In The '80s! Priscilla Presley Recalls 'Unbearable' Moment She Took Lisa Marie Off Life Support: 'Her Spirit Wasn't There' Prince Harry Denies Airing Family's 'Dirty Laundry' In Book -- As He Says King Charles Will Be His 'Focus' After Reunion! Britney Spears' Exes Fighting! Kevin Federline Strikes Back After Sam Asghari Shade! Who Is In The Epstein Birthday Book -- And What Did They Write?? Charlie Sheen Responds To Corey Haim Rape Allegations In Netflix Doc! He Says... Where Britney Spears Stands With Her Parents & Siblings These Days

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Has THE HOTTEST The Summer I Turned Pretty Hot Take!!! And Some Fans Are Getting SAVAGE About It!

Jennifer Lawrence The Summer I Turned Pretty Hot Take

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to pop culture hot takes. This… may actually be her hottest ever.

It turns out J.Law is one of the millions of fans of YA romance phenomenon The Summer I Turned Pretty. But don’t get excited — she may not be on your team…

Related: How Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Can Live Happily Ever After, Per Famed Numerologist!

While doing some recent promo with MUBI for her new movie Die My Love, she dropped her opinion on another property about “messy relationships.” Broaching the subject with caution… and then blowing that up, she revealed:

“I have been ordered by all of my friends to not reveal this, but I am team Jeremiah.”

She’s… Sorry, she’s team JEREMIAH?!?

That’s right! Given the choice Belly had — between her first love Conrad and her fiancé Jeremiah, the Silver Linings Playbook star would choose the latter. But it sounds like her decision is less about Jeremiah being so great and more about her dislike of Conrad! She explained:

“I think that Conrad is toxic. He kind of liked her, but then didn’t, and he left her hanging. And then for him to confess his love for her the night before her wedding is sick. I’m team Jeremiah. Rake me over the coals!”

Damn! We mean… is she wrong though??

Hilariously, her co-star Robert Pattinson had not watched the show and had no idea what Jen was talking about. But we think he respects her conviction! After all, he knows a thing or two about YA love triangles and has probably heard some infinitely crazier ideas about folks being Team Edward or Jacob! Watch J. lay down Law (below)!

Fans had some verrry strong feelings, invoking everything from Hunger Games to her own personal life as they went off in the comments! Not everyone disagreed with her takes on Conrad, but the ones who did… Hoo boy! Look!

“Oh wow… there is no way she watched the same show as we did”

“How can anyone be team Jeremiah??? He cheated on her!”

“its like saying she is team gale jgjfjf”

“Did she really watch the show?? He cheated… and Conrad was a teenager and grieving.. like ????”

“she should have listened to her friends lmao”

“didn’t she f**k miley cyrus’s husband? She isnt a good candidate for judgment”

That last comment, dayumnnnn… It references a rumor that was going around about J.Law and Liam Hemsworth having had something go on during his marriage to Miley Cyrus. Fans even thought Miley might have been trolling her with a similar dress in her Flowers music video, BUT… Miley calmly denied it. Jennifer would later reveal she and Liam did “kiss one time” but swore it was NOT while he and Miley were together. Anyway…

What did YOU think about Belly’s decision in TSITP? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Prime Video/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 30, 2025 06:15am PDT

Share This