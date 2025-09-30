Jennifer Lawrence Has THE HOTTEST The Summer I Turned Pretty Hot Take!!! And Some Fans Are Getting SAVAGE About It!

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to pop culture hot takes. This… may actually be her hottest ever.

It turns out J.Law is one of the millions of fans of YA romance phenomenon The Summer I Turned Pretty. But don’t get excited — she may not be on your team…

While doing some recent promo with MUBI for her new movie Die My Love, she dropped her opinion on another property about “messy relationships.” Broaching the subject with caution… and then blowing that up, she revealed:

“I have been ordered by all of my friends to not reveal this, but I am team Jeremiah.”

She’s… Sorry, she’s team JEREMIAH?!?

That’s right! Given the choice Belly had — between her first love Conrad and her fiancé Jeremiah, the Silver Linings Playbook star would choose the latter. But it sounds like her decision is less about Jeremiah being so great and more about her dislike of Conrad! She explained:

“I think that Conrad is toxic. He kind of liked her, but then didn’t, and he left her hanging. And then for him to confess his love for her the night before her wedding is sick. I’m team Jeremiah. Rake me over the coals!”

Damn! We mean… is she wrong though??

Hilariously, her co-star Robert Pattinson had not watched the show and had no idea what Jen was talking about. But we think he respects her conviction! After all, he knows a thing or two about YA love triangles and has probably heard some infinitely crazier ideas about folks being Team Edward or Jacob! Watch J. lay down Law (below)!

Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson discuss messy relationships while promoting their new film, DIE MY LOVE. pic.twitter.com/0fRtTMOUNw — MUBI (@mubi) September 29, 2025

Fans had some verrry strong feelings, invoking everything from Hunger Games to her own personal life as they went off in the comments! Not everyone disagreed with her takes on Conrad, but the ones who did… Hoo boy! Look!

“Oh wow… there is no way she watched the same show as we did” “How can anyone be team Jeremiah??? He cheated on her!” “its like saying she is team gale jgjfjf” “Did she really watch the show?? He cheated… and Conrad was a teenager and grieving.. like ????” “she should have listened to her friends lmao” “didn’t she f**k miley cyrus’s husband? She isnt a good candidate for judgment”

That last comment, dayumnnnn… It references a rumor that was going around about J.Law and Liam Hemsworth having had something go on during his marriage to Miley Cyrus. Fans even thought Miley might have been trolling her with a similar dress in her Flowers music video, BUT… Miley calmly denied it. Jennifer would later reveal she and Liam did “kiss one time” but swore it was NOT while he and Miley were together. Anyway…

What did YOU think about Belly’s decision in TSITP? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Prime Video/YouTube.]