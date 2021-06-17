Ben Affleck Was Always Jennifer Lopez's 'One That Got Away'!

Bennifer 2021 is going strong, almost like it was written in the stars. Well, if not the stars then on Jennifer Lopez‘s heart at the very least.

We already know J.Lo kept the engagement ring Ben Affleck bought her all those years ago, the first time they were together — and very nearly married. But hey, it’s a 6.1 carat Harry Winston, what’s she going to do, throw it away??

But from what we’re hearing now, that rock really was symbolic of how the Hustlers star felt about her former fiancé for all that time.

Related: Jen’s Twins Are Getting To Know Ben Affleck In LA

A source told Page Six on Wednesday that even though she was the one who ended the relationship in the first place, she always thought of Ben as her OTP:

“Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

Awww!

Looking back from where we are now, it seems ridiculous they broke up in the first place. But things weren’t the same then. The insider explains:

“As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it. Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.”

Well, that wasn’t the only thing that came between them, obviously.

Sure, Ben wasn’t ready to settle down and get married and have kids — but it’s not like he stayed a bachelor very long. No, he admitted years ago to having fallen in love with Jennifer Garner on the set of the 2004 movie Daredevil. That was while he and his first Jen were still together. Just saying. Lest anyone forget.

It wasn’t long before Bennifer 2.0 were married with three kids. And of course, J.Lo and Marc Anthony got together shortly after the breakup, too.

Now Ben and Jen are finally in the exact same position as hard-working, successful single parents and are both single. Or were both single we should say.

So hey, maybe it was fate after all. And who knows? Maybe this time Jennifer won’t let him get away!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/Access/YouTube.]